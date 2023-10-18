

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $120.60 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $122.82 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $391.50 million from $384.89 million last year.



Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $120.60 Mln. vs. $122.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.93 -Revenue (Q3): $391.50 Mln vs. $384.89 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken