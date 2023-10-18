

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens said the company is collaborating with the Cardiovascular Research Foundation to advance the PREVUE-VALVE clinical trial for valvular heart disease treatments. Walgreens will provide patient recruitment services to support the PREVUE-VALVE study, which seeks to define the prevalence of valvular heart disease in older Americans and to ensure representative access and enrollment. The PREVUE-VALVE study is currently underway, with topline results anticipated in 2025.



Walgreens noted that, in a similar Phase 3 cardiovascular study, the company exceeded its recruitment within weeks.



