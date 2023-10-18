Commerzbank AG - New long 20-year & Tap Oct-2026 dual benchmark bonds
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18
Post-stabilisation
European Union
New long 20-year & Tap Oct-2026 dual benchmark bonds
17 October 2023
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
European Union
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
European Union
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
EU000A3K4D82 + EU000A3K4EL9
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 4billion 2044 Notes
EUR 3billion 2026 Tap Notes
Description:
2.75% € 3bn Tap due 2026
4% € 4bn Notes due 2044
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Société Générale
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.