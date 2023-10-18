Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001 | Ticker-Symbol: CBK
Xetra
18.10.23
12:38 Uhr
10,330 Euro
-0,140
-1,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,35010,36012:55
10,35510,36012:56
PR Newswire
18.10.2023 | 12:36
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Commerzbank AG - New long 20-year & Tap Oct-2026 dual benchmark bonds

Commerzbank AG - New long 20-year & Tap Oct-2026 dual benchmark bonds

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18

Post-stabilisation

European Union

New long 20-year & Tap Oct-2026 dual benchmark bonds

17 October 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Union

New long 20-year & Tap Oct-2026 dual benchmark bonds

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

European Union

Guarantor (if any):

none

ISIN:

EU000A3K4D82 + EU000A3K4EL9

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 4billion 2044 Notes

EUR 3billion 2026 Tap Notes

Description:

2.75% € 3bn Tap due 2026

4% € 4bn Notes due 2044

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan

Société Générale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.