Commerzbank AG - New long 20-year & Tap Oct-2026 dual benchmark bonds

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18

17 October 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: European Union Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: EU000A3K4D82 + EU000A3K4EL9 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 4billion 2044 Notes EUR 3billion 2026 Tap Notes Description: 2.75% € 3bn Tap due 2026 4% € 4bn Notes due 2044 Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Deutsche Bank Goldman Sachs JP Morgan Société Générale

