Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 68,300 of its ordinary shares in the period from October 9, 2023, up to and including October 13, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue October 9, 2023 2,899 163.4569 INET October 9, 2023 6,873 163.8425 XDOT October 9, 2023 1,800 163.8894 EDGX October 9, 2023 700 163.9843 ARCA October 9, 2023 600 163.8083 MEMX October 9, 2023 800 163.9588 BATS October 9, 2023 100 162.6900 XPER October 9, 2023 228 163.5526 EPRL October 10, 2023 100 167.5900 MEMX October 10, 2023 1,006 168.2166 ARCA October 10, 2023 4,900 167.5346 XDOT October 10, 2023 7,900 168.0765 INET October 10, 2023 94 168.5000 CHX October 11, 2023 1,900 168.0863 ARCA October 11, 2023 4,900 167.9892 XDOT October 11, 2023 700 167.5814 MEMX October 11, 2023 3,200 167.8847 INET October 11, 2023 800 167.7675 BATS October 11, 2023 800 167.6463 EDGX October 11, 2023 100 167.6800 XPER October 11, 2023 100 167.9200 EPRL October 12, 2023 100 170.5600 MEMX October 12, 2023 900 169.3189 ARCA October 12, 2023 3,426 168.6138 XDOT October 12, 2023 9,282 169.0448 INET October 12, 2023 92 169.9100 CHX October 13, 2023 3,669 168.5487 XDOT October 13, 2023 1,700 169.5818 ARCA October 13, 2023 8,331 168.5547 INET October 13, 2023 200 168.4100 BATS October 13, 2023 100 168.9300 IEX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,375,678.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,795,504. The figure of 203,795,504 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.

