Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 68,300 of its ordinary shares in the period from October 9, 2023, up to and including October 13, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading venue
October 9, 2023
2,899
163.4569
INET
October 9, 2023
6,873
163.8425
XDOT
October 9, 2023
1,800
163.8894
EDGX
October 9, 2023
700
163.9843
ARCA
October 9, 2023
600
163.8083
MEMX
October 9, 2023
800
163.9588
BATS
October 9, 2023
100
162.6900
XPER
October 9, 2023
228
163.5526
EPRL
October 10, 2023
100
167.5900
MEMX
October 10, 2023
1,006
168.2166
ARCA
October 10, 2023
4,900
167.5346
XDOT
October 10, 2023
7,900
168.0765
INET
October 10, 2023
94
168.5000
CHX
October 11, 2023
1,900
168.0863
ARCA
October 11, 2023
4,900
167.9892
XDOT
October 11, 2023
700
167.5814
MEMX
October 11, 2023
3,200
167.8847
INET
October 11, 2023
800
167.7675
BATS
October 11, 2023
800
167.6463
EDGX
October 11, 2023
100
167.6800
XPER
October 11, 2023
100
167.9200
EPRL
October 12, 2023
100
170.5600
MEMX
October 12, 2023
900
169.3189
ARCA
October 12, 2023
3,426
168.6138
XDOT
October 12, 2023
9,282
169.0448
INET
October 12, 2023
92
169.9100
CHX
October 13, 2023
3,669
168.5487
XDOT
October 13, 2023
1,700
169.5818
ARCA
October 13, 2023
8,331
168.5547
INET
October 13, 2023
200
168.4100
BATS
October 13, 2023
100
168.9300
IEX
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,375,678.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,795,504. The figure of 203,795,504 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2023 Share Buy-Back.
