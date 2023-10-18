Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Kolibri") (TSX: KEI, NASDAQ: KGEI) is pleased to welcome Douglas Urch as the newest member of its Board of Directors.

Douglas Urch is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) with a degree in Commerce. He has been involved in the oil and gas industry for over 35 years. Mr. Urch has been a Director for several listed (TSX AIM) and private companies, specializing in financial management guidance. Since 2019, Mr. Urch has been the Executive Vice President Chief Financial Officer for PetroTal Corp, having previously served as a Director and Board Chair from 2017 to 2019.

Wolf Regener, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Doug to our Board of Directors. His extensive finance and oil and gas experience will tremendously benefit our Company as we continue our growth strategy."

Ringing Nasdaq Opening Bell

The Company also is pleased to announce that Wolf Regener, President and CEO, will be joined by the Company's executive leadership team and board members to ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Monday, October 23, 2023.

About Kolibri Global Energy Inc.

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. is a North American energy company focused on finding and exploiting energy projects in oil and gas. Through various subsidiaries, the Company owns and operates energy properties in the United States. The Company continues to utilize its technical and operational expertise to identify and acquire additional projects in oil, gas and clean and sustainable energy. The Company's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol KEI and on the NASDAQ under the stock symbol KGEI.

