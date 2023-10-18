

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $129 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $257 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $0.27 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.1% to $778 million from $875 million last year.



First Horizon National earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $129 Mln. vs. $257 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.23 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.24 -Revenue (Q3): $778 Mln vs. $875 Mln last year.



