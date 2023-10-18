Global Magnetic Separator Market likely to total US$ 2.2 billion by 2033, rising at a 5% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. ESOMAR certified market research and consulting firm, now offers a report on the global magnetic separator market, which is expected to reach $2.104 billion by 2033, driven by increasing demand for recycled materials due to energy conservation concerns.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The magnetic separator market is expected to reach US$ 1.35 billion by 2023. Between 2023 and 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 2.2 billion. A CAGR of 5% is anticipated during the forecast above period. Consumption patterns may change in favor of sustainable and eco-friendly products, potentially affecting demand for magnetic separators. Industry investments may promote the management of resources and more responsible manufacturing.

New applications for magnetic separators are being discovered in niche industries. Various medical applications, such as diagnostic tests and targeted drug delivery systems, can use them to separate magnetic particles. With recent advances in magnet technology, commercially valuable cryocooler-cooled magnetic materials with exceptional operating properties have been developed. The demand for these separations in the market is expected to rise as oil production and discovery activities increase. Due to increasing government initiatives to encourage recycling for economic and environmental benefits, the magnetic separator market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Magnetic separators in ceramics, glass, and textiles require consistent and uniform product quality. Magnetic impurities can affect the finished product's look, strength, and durability. Operators can identify problems and optimize separator performance with real-time monitoring and advanced control systems. Mining and mineral processing industries rely heavily on magnetic separators to perform their jobs. Researchers are continually exploring new materials, magnet designs, and separation techniques that may lead to groundbreaking advances in magnetic separation.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

According to estimates, the magnetic separator industry will generate US$ 1.7 billion by 2033

Recycling industries are expected to dominate the market through 2033.

Growing demand for dry magnetic separators in the food and beverage industries is expected to boost the market.

Between 2023 and 2033, magnetic separators are expected to record a 5% growth rate.

Self-cleaning magnetic separators are expected to gain popularity as automation becomes more prevalent.

Magnetic Separator Market Research Report Coverage:

Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2023 US$ 1.35 billion Market Forecast Value in 2033 US$ 2.2 billion Global Growth Rate 5% CAGR Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis MT for Volume and US$ million for Value Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Segments Covered Product

Intensity

Material Type

Cleaning Type

End-use Industry

Region Key Companies Profiles Eriez Manufacturing Co

Nippon Magnetics, Inc

LONGi Magnet Co., Ltd

Metso Corporation

Outotec Oyj

Noritake Co., Limited

A AND A MAGNETICS, INC

SLon Magnetic Separator Ltd

KANETEC CO., LTD

Shandong Huate Magnet Technology Co., Ltd

Douglas Manufacturing Co. Inc.

"Automation and the integration of new technologies into magnetic separators will drive demand for magnetic separators in the future. As environmental concerns grow and sustainable materials become more popular, this market will likely expand," Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Players in the magnet separator market concentrate on building strategic partnerships, developing new products, and launching them. The manufacturer also invests heavily in developing new products to launch advanced materials and increase its market share.

In March 2023, Goudsmit Unveils a 10,000-Gauss Rotary Magnet Separator. Magnetic separators were developed as a result of a lot of customer requests. This system can capture iron particles and AISI304 and AISI316 particles from cocoa and milk powder as small as 30 m.

In August 2023, the environmental material management company EMM Ltd (EMM Ltd) specialized in providing waste material consulting services and contract material processing. With the help of a Terex® Ecotec TMS 320 Metal Separator, Celsa Recycling, Europe's leading circular and low-emission steel manufacturer, has increased metal recovery capacity.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global magnetic separator market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the magnetic separator market, the market is segmented based on product, intensity, material type, cleaning type, and end-use industry type across seven major regions.

