Natuv Inc. Range Day Marks a Remarkable Day of Unity and Collaboration

A Look Back at a Day of Community & Sportsmanship in Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Natuv Inc. is thrilled to announce the resounding success of "Natuv Range Day," a day of unity that took place on Aug. 29 2023 at the picturesque Las Vegas Metro Police Department Range.

Natuv Range Day

Native American Law Enforcement joins Natuv Inc. for Range Day in Las Vegas.

This event brought together Native American law enforcement departments from all over the country along with defense industry representatives fostering camaraderie and promoting responsible firearm usage.

Natuv Range Day took place during the National Native American Law Enforcement Association's (NNALEA) 30th annual training conference. Natuv also participated in NNALEA, exhibiting with Walther and Black Rain Ordnance, and providing CLEET certified training with Paradigm Tactical Systems on less lethal advancement and deployment strategies.

Natuv Range Day featured a wide range of firearms, including Walther's PDP line, Black Rain Ordnance's BRO-SPEC-15 in various calibers and sizes, Patriot Sports 9mm Ammo, Paradigm Tactical Systems Long Range Less Lethal, B&T APC9 PRO SD Fully Auto, Zev Technologies Core Combat Elite Rifle kitted with Antimatter's new scope switch, Desert Tech MDRX, and the Desert Tech HTI .50 cal.

"This event exemplifies the importance of continued support of Native American law enforcement and the sense of community that surrounds it," said Devon Ekpenyong, Chief Operations Officer, Natuv Inc.

"It's wonderful to see people coming together to celebrate our shared interests while emphasizing safety and the protection of our communities," said Andrew Zambrowski, Chief of Business Development, Natuv Inc.

Natuv Inc. extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, volunteers, sponsors, and partners who made Natuv Range Day a resounding success. Without your support, this event would not have been possible.

For more information about Natuv Range Day and to view event photos and videos, please visit www.natuv.com or follow @natuvinc on your preferred social media platform.

About Natuv Inc.

Our mission is to deliver optimization and advancement to federal, tribal, state, and local governments through reliable, quality, and innovative technology, defense and logistics solutions. Natuv Inc. is an FFL-10 and FEL certified vendor. We support law enforcement, federal government and other regulated institutions with effective defensive solutions, arms, ammunition, surveillance technology, protective gear, less lethal armament and training, and combat drone technology, to name a few.

