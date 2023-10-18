Entergy Corporation: Entergy Louisiana Partners With City To Bring Eco-Friendly Transportation to West Monroe

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Entergy Corporation

Entergy Louisiana representatives and City of West Monroe officials recently celebrated the expansion of eco-friendly transportation to the downtown area with the installment of several electric vehicle chargers.

The installment was made possible through an Environmental Initiative grant through Entergy.

"Thank you to Entergy Louisiana for providing funding through its Environmental Initiatives Fund to support the installation of electric vehicle chargers in downtown West Monroe," said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. "As the number of electric vehicles increases across the country, we wanted to be ready to receive and serve those visitors and residents in the West Monroe community. Already, we have seen the chargers in use and look forward to installing them at the City's newly-constructed indoor sports facility which will open later this year."

"We're proud to partner with the City of West Monroe in an effort to boost eco-friendly transportation and lower local emissions by equipping the downtown area with electric vehicle chargers," said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO.

The newly installed electric vehicle chargers are located in a parking lot at the intersection of Trenton and Wood Streets in downtown West Monroe. These chargers will be accessible for a fee, allowing electric vehicle owners to conveniently power up.

The City of West Monroe's initiative, in partnership with Entergy Louisiana, is set to make electric vehicle charging more accessible and convenient for residents and visitors, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes and natural gas service to more than 94,000 customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Entergy Louisiana is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees.





