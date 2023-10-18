

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon Corp. (FHN) reported Wednesday that its net income available to common shareholders for the third quarter plunged to $129 million or $0.23 per share from $257 million or $0.45 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding notable items, adjusted net income of the quarter was $150 million, or $0.27 per share. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total revenue for the quarter was $778 million compared to $875 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $795.49 million for the quarter.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



