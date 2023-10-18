Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
18.10.2023 | 13:22
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of Baltic Horizon Fund Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-10-18 13:12 CEST --




The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on October 18, 2023, to
approve the application of Northern Horizon Capital AS, the fund management
company of Baltic Horizon Fund, and to list 420 bonds (Baltic Horizon Fund
23-2028, ISIN code: EE3300003235) on Baltic Bond List. 

The first trading day of Baltic Horizon bonds will be October 25, 2023 or on a
date close to it. 

Additional info:

Fund management company's name Northern Horizon Capital AS  
Fund manager's short name    NHC              
Fund's name           Baltic Horizon Fund      
ISIN code            EE3300003235         
Securities maturity date    08.05.2028          
Nominal value of one security  82,142.85 EUR        
Number of securities      420              
Total nominal value       34,499,997 EUR        
Orderbook short name      NHCBFLOT28A          
Coupon rate           8%+ EURIBOR 3-months     
Coupon payment dates      4 times per year       
                08.02.; 08.05.; 08.08.; 08.11.



The Prospectus of Baltic Horizon Fund is available on Nasdaq Baltic webpage.





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report
Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.