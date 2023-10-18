Listing of Baltic Horizon Fund Bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-10-18 13:12 CEST -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on October 18, 2023, to approve the application of Northern Horizon Capital AS, the fund management company of Baltic Horizon Fund, and to list 420 bonds (Baltic Horizon Fund 23-2028, ISIN code: EE3300003235) on Baltic Bond List. The first trading day of Baltic Horizon bonds will be October 25, 2023 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Fund management company's name Northern Horizon Capital AS Fund manager's short name NHC Fund's name Baltic Horizon Fund ISIN code EE3300003235 Securities maturity date 08.05.2028 Nominal value of one security 82,142.85 EUR Number of securities 420 Total nominal value 34,499,997 EUR Orderbook short name NHCBFLOT28A Coupon rate 8%+ EURIBOR 3-months Coupon payment dates 4 times per year 08.02.; 08.05.; 08.08.; 08.11. The Prospectus of Baltic Horizon Fund is available on Nasdaq Baltic webpage. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.