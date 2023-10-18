

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) reported that its majority-owned principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. or Jiangxi Jinko published estimates of certain preliminary unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. JinkoSolar owns approximately 58.62% equity interest in Jiangxi Jinko.



For the nine month period, the preliminary unaudited net income attributable to the shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko is estimated to be in the range from RMB 6.14 billion to RMB 6.54 billion, increasing by from 266.36% to 290.22% year over year. Preliminary unaudited net income attributable to the shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko excluding extraordinary gains and losses is estimated to be in the range from RMB 5.83 billion to RMB 6.23 billion, increasing by from 284.63% to 311.02% year over year.



