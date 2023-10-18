Grid Battery Metals Inc.: Resource World Magazine Profiles Grid Battery Metals

COQUITLAM, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) announces that Resource World Magazine Inc., a respected industry news writer and editorial author, has profiled Grid Battery Metals Inc. in its latest issue.

The article and corporate profile can be found by accessing the following weblink, Resource World Article.

The article includes commentary by Grid's CEO Mr. Tim Fernback, a discussion of Grid's current lithium exploration programs in Nevada and the Company's proposal to spin out its BC Nickel property subsidiary to the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") as a future publicly traded company, offering a future share dividend to Grid's shareholders at no addition cost.

About Research World Magazine Inc.

For over twenty years, Resource World Magazine has been reporting on the business of mining, oil & gas, green technologies and the events that affect these sectors. Resource World has become a staple periodical within the natural resource community, providing timely editorial relevant to resource stock investors, brokers, analysts and the people with boots on the ground. Formerly a monthly print publication for eighteen years, Resource World successfully transitioned over to the digital world and is now at the forefront of producing daily relevant editorial for thousands of readers.

Founded in 2002 by mining technologist and Haileybury School of Mines graduate Ellsworth Dickson whose editorial objective was to inform readers of timely investment opportunities, educate readers and offer rich, interesting fact-based content. Early in his career he worked in the geology departments of a silver-cobalt and copper mine as well as in structural geology for an engineering company. Mr. Dickson became a mining journalist in 1983 and was editor of World Investment News in the late 1980s and the George Cross Newsletter in the 1990s.

The Resource World editorial team consists of seasoned writers specializing in mining, oil & gas, economics, foreign affairs and come from a variety of occupations and positions including geologists, engineers, professors, economists and investment advisors from leading brokerage firms. Our writers cover junior mining companies, oil & gas, area plays, precious metals, rare earth, battery metals and critical minerals almost on a daily basis with nearly two hundred editorial pieces published per month. It is our commitment to deliver a source for resource-based editorial with integrity.

About Grid Battery Metals Inc.

Grid Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. www.gridbatterymetals.com.

About Texas Springs Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Texas Spring Property which consists of mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Property is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Humbolt Formation.

The Texas Spring property adjoins the southern border of the Nevada North Lithium Project - owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") (TSXV:NILI),(OTCQX:NILIF) and comprised of 303 mineral claims. Surge's first round of drilling identified strongly mineralized lithium bearing clays. The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in the 2022 drilling program, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm. (Press release March 29, 2023). More recent results have shown higher grade lithium up to 8070 ppm on this property after initial drilling (Press release September 12, 2023).

About Clayton Valley Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest in 113 lithium lode and placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone. As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events. These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley.

Volt Canyon Lithium Property

The Company owns a 100% interest in 80 placer claims covering approximately 635 hectares of alluvial sediments and clays located 122 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada.

About the British Columbia, Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of three claim blocks with a total area of 10,569 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C., in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite. The Mitchell Range Group area claim consists of one claim block covering 8,659 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim Fernback"

Tim Fernback, President & CEO

