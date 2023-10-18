INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) reported third quarter 2023 results reflecting strong financial performance across the enterprise.
"Elevance Health delivered another quarter of solid performance reflecting the strength and balance of our diversified portfolio of businesses, our continued investments in innovation and growth, and our relentless focus on affordability, simplicity, and customer experience," said Gail K. Boudreaux, President and CEO. "With affordability a paramount concern for all payors and a more uncertain forward-looking operating environment, we took action during the third quarter that will enhance our ability to act nimbly and operate efficiently. Along with the earnings power of our Health Benefits and Carelon businesses, we are well-positioned to meet our commitments to all of our stakeholders while continuing to advance our whole health strategy."
As a result of outperformance year-to-date, the Company now expects GAAP net income to be greater than $26.40 per share in 2023, and adjusted net income to be greater than $33.00 per share.
CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS
Earnings Per Share: GAAP net income was $5.45 per share in the third quarter, including net negative adjustment items of $3.54 per share. Adjusted net income was $8.99* per share.
Membership: Medical membership totaled approximately 47.3 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 42 thousand, or 0.1 percent year-over-year, driven primarily by growth in BlueCard, Affordable Care Act health plans, and Medicare Advantage membership, partially offset by attrition in Medicaid due to the resumption of eligibility redeterminations and a new entrant into one of our state Medicaid programs in the third quarter, as well as declines in our Employer Group risk-based business.
During the third quarter of 2023, medical membership decreased by 664 thousand driven by attrition in Medicaid due to the aforementioned dynamics.
Operating Revenue: Operating revenue was $42.5 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.9 billion, or 7.2 percent year-over-year. The increase was primarily driven by higher premium revenue in our Health Benefits business and growth in pharmacy product revenue in CarelonRx due to growth in external pharmacy members served and the acquisition of BioPlus in the first quarter of 2023.
Benefit Expense Ratio: The benefit expense ratio was 86.8 percent in the third quarter, an improvement of 40 basis points year-over-year. The improvement was driven by premium rate adjustments in recognition of medical cost trend.
Medical claims reserves established at December 31, 2022 developed within the range of the Company's expectations as of the third quarter of 2023.
Days in Claims Payable: Days in Claims Payable was 48.6 days as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 2.1 days from June 30, 2023 and an increase of 0.9 days compared to September 30, 2022.
Operating Expense Ratio: The operating expense ratio was 12.9% in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 150 basis points from 11.4% in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was due to a business optimization charge recognized in the quarter.
In the third quarter, we completed a strategic review of our operations, assets, and investments to enhance operating efficiency, refine the focus of our investments in innovation and optimize our physical footprint. This resulted in a net charge of $697 million, comprised of the write-off of certain information technology assets and contract exit costs, a reduction in staff including the relocation of certain job functions, and the impairment of assets associated with the closure or partial closure of data centers and offices.
Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow was approximately $2.6 billion, or 2.0 times net income in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.3 billion as compared to the prior year quarter. The year-on-year decrease was driven by the receipt of an additional month of CMS payments in the third quarter of 2022.
Share Repurchase Program: During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for $480 million, at a weighted average price of $451.68. Year-to-date, as of the end of the third quarter, the Company repurchased 3.8 million shares of its common stock for $1.7 billion, at a weighted average price of $462.42. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $5.1 billion of Board-approved share repurchase authorization remaining.
Cash Dividend: During the third quarter of 2023, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, representing a distribution of cash totaling $348 million.
On October 17, 2023, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2023 dividend to shareholders of $1.48 per share. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on December 21, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2023.
Investment Portfolio & Capital Position: During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded net losses of $124 million. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net losses of $57 million. These amounts are excluded from adjusted earnings per share.
As of September 30, 2023, the Company's net unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio was $2.4 billion, consisting primarily of fixed maturity securities. As of September 30, 2023, cash and investments at the parent company totaled approximately $1.7 billion.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS
Elevance Health has four reportable segments: Health Benefits (comprised of Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicaid, Medicare, and Federal Health Products & Services businesses); CarelonRx; Carelon Services; and Corporate & Other (comprised of businesses that do not individually meet the quantitative thresholds for an operating division as well as corporate expenses not allocated to our other reportable segments).
Elevance Health, Inc.
Reportable Segment Highlights
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30
Nine Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
(Restated)
(Restated)
Operating Revenue
Health Benefits
$
36,744
$
35,065
4.8
%
$
112,024
$
103,488
8.2
%
Carelon1
11,892
10,403
14.3
%
35,135
30,088
16.8
%
Corporate & Other
242
211
14.7
%
780
799
(2.4
)%
Eliminations
(6,398
)
(6,054
)
5.7
%
(20,184
)
(18,382
)
9.8
%
Total Operating Revenue2
$
42,480
$
39,625
7.2
%
$
127,755
$
115,993
10.1
%
Operating Gain (Loss)
Health Benefits
$
1,847
$
1,634
13.0
%
$
6,154
$
5,266
16.9
%
Carelon1
650
641
1.4
%
2,003
1,831
9.4
%
Corporate & Other2
(741
)
(24
)
NM4
(942
)
(73
)
NM4
Total Operating Gain3
$
1,756
$
2,251
(22.0
)%
$
7,215
$
7,024
2.7
%
Operating Margin
Health Benefits
5.0
%
4.7
%
30 bp
5.5
%
5.1
%
40 bp
Carelon1
5.5
%
6.2
%
(70) bp
5.7
%
6.1
%
(40) bp
Total Operating Margin2
4.1
%
5.7
%
(160) bp
5.6
%
6.1
%
(50) bp
|1.
Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the three months ended September 30, 2023 included $8,518 and $477 for CarelonRx; $3,374 and $173 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included $7,249 and $516 for CarelonRx; $3,154 and $125 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included $25,008 and $1,485 for CarelonRx; $10,127 and $518 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included $21,003 and $1,393 for CarelonRx; $9,085 and $438 for Carelon Services, respectively.
|2.
Operating gain for Corporate & Other for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 included a business optimization charge of $697.
|3.
See "Basis of Presentation."
|4.
"NM" = calculation not meaningful.
Health Benefits: Operating gain in the Health Benefits segment totaled $1.8 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $213 million from $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2022, representing growth of 13.0%. The increase was primarily driven by premium rate adjustments to cover medical cost trend on higher levels of post-pandemic care.
Carelon: Operating gain in the Carelon segment was $650 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $9 million from $641 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by the continued expansion of our post-acute care services business, the acquisition of BioPlus in the first quarter of 2023, and improved performance in our Behavioral Health business, partially offset by the non-recurrence of out of period fee-based revenue recognized in the third quarter of 2022 in CarelonRx.
Corporate & Other: The Company reported an operating loss of $741 million in the Corporate & Other segment for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $717 million from an operating loss of $24 million in the third quarter of 2022, driven by business optimization charges.
Basis of Presentation
- Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reporting segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and operating expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables.
- Operating margin is defined as operating gain divided by operating revenue.
About Elevance Health, Inc.
Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey - connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health's companies serve approximately 117 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on Twitter and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.
Elevance Health, Inc.
Membership and Other Metrics
(Unaudited)
Change from
Medical Membership (in thousands)
September 30,
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
June 30,
Individual
999
800
949
24.9
%
5.3
%
Employer Group Risk-Based
3,754
3,988
3,765
(5.9
)%
(0.3
)%
Commercial Risk-Based
4,753
4,788
4,714
(0.7
)%
0.8
%
BlueCard®
6,756
6,453
6,737
4.7
%
0.3
%
Employer Group Fee-Based
20,166
20,184
20,160
(0.1
)%
-
%
Commercial Fee-Based
26,922
26,637
26,897
1.1
%
0.1
%
Medicare Advantage
2,064
1,969
2,059
4.8
%
0.2
%
Medicare Supplement
928
945
926
(1.8
)%
0.2
%
Total Medicare
2,992
2,914
2,985
2.7
%
0.2
%
Medicaid
11,018
11,319
11,759
(2.7
)%
(6.3
)%
Federal Employees Health Benefits
1,640
1,625
1,634
0.9
%
0.4
%
Total Medical Membership
47,325
47,283
47,989
0.1
%
(1.4
)%
Other Membership (in thousands)
Life and Disability Members
4,611
4,796
4,686
(3.9
)%
(1.6
)%
Dental Members
6,775
6,655
6,728
1.8
%
0.7
%
Dental Administration Members
1,708
1,577
1,694
8.3
%
0.8
%
Vision Members
9,861
9,628
9,850
2.4
%
0.1
%
Medicare Part D Standalone Members
261
274
263
(4.7
)%
(0.8
)%
Other Metrics (in millions)
CarelonRx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts
77.3
76.9
77.4
0.5
%
(0.1
)%
Carelon Services Consumers Served
104.8
105.3
103.6
(0.5
)%
1.2
%
Elevance Health, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30
2023
2022
Change
(Restated)
Revenues
Premiums
$
35,259
$
33,722
4.6
%
Product revenue
5,177
3,972
30.3
%
Service fees
2,044
1,931
5.9
%
Total operating revenue
42,480
39,625
7.2
%
Net investment income
493
371
32.9
%
Net losses on financial instruments
(124
)
(57
)
NM
Total revenues
42,849
39,939
7.3
%
Expenses
Benefit expense
30,606
29,421
4.0
%
Cost of products sold
4,648
3,437
35.2
%
Operating expense
5,470
4,516
21.1
%
Interest expense
259
213
21.6
%
Amortization of other intangible assets
212
225
(5.8
)%
Total expenses
41,195
37,812
8.9
%
Income before income tax expense
1,654
2,127
(22.2
)%
Income tax expense
354
529
(33.1
)%
Net income
1,300
1,598
(18.6
)%
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(11
)
5
NM
Shareholders' net income
$
1,289
$
1,603
(19.6
)%
Shareholders' net income per diluted share
$
5.45
$
6.62
(17.7
)%
Diluted shares
236.5
242.2
(2.4
)%
Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums
86.8
%
87.2
%
(40) bp
Operating expense as a percentage of total operating revenue
12.9
%
11.4
%
150 bp
Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue
3.9
%
5.3
%
(140) bp
"NM" = calculation not meaningful
Elevance Health, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2023
2022
Change
(Restated)
Revenues
Premiums
$
107,716
$
99,583
8.2
%
Product revenue
14,058
10,841
29.7
%
Service fees
5,981
5,569
7.4
%
Total operating revenue
127,755
115,993
10.1
%
Net investment income
1,296
1,112
16.5
%
Net losses on financial instruments
(358
)
(439
)
NM
Total revenues
128,693
116,666
10.3
%
Expenses
Benefit expense
92,996
86,447
7.6
%
Cost of products sold
12,456
9,389
32.7
%
Operating expense
15,088
13,133
14.9
%
Interest expense
771
622
24.0
%
Amortization of other intangible assets
668
520
28.5
%
Total expenses
121,979
110,111
10.8
%
Income before income tax expense
6,714
6,555
2.4
%
Income tax expense
1,554
1,544
0.6
%
Net income
5,160
5,011
3.0
%
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(29
)
18
NM
Shareholders' net income
$
5,131
$
5,029
2.0
%
Shareholders' net income per diluted share
$
21.56
$
20.67
4.3
%
Diluted shares
238.0
243.3
(2.2
)%
Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums
86.3
%
86.8
%
(50) bp
Operating expense as a percentage of total operating revenue
11.8
%
11.3
%
50 bp
Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue
5.2
%
5.6
%
(40) bp
"NM" = calculation not meaningful
Elevance Health, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
(Unaudited)
(Restated)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,919
$
7,387
Fixed maturity securities
27,811
25,952
Equity securities
165
953
Premium receivables
7,883
7,083
Self-funded receivables
3,756
4,663
Other receivables
5,293
4,298
Other current assets
5,358
5,281
Total current assets
61,185
55,617
Long-term investments:
Fixed maturity securities
816
752
Other invested assets
6,118
5,685
Property and equipment, net
4,248
4,316
Goodwill
25,291
24,383
Other intangible assets
10,491
10,315
Other noncurrent assets
2,329
1,687
Total assets
$
110,478
$
102,755
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Medical claims payable
$
16,176
$
15,596
Other policyholder liabilities
5,681
5,933
Unearned income
4,332
1,112
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
5,983
5,607
Short-term borrowings
-
265
Current portion of long-term debt
799
1,500
Other current liabilities
10,366
9,683
Total current liabilities
43,337
39,696
Long-term debt, less current portion
24,045
22,349
Reserves for future policy benefits
807
803
Deferred tax liabilities, net
1,779
2,015
Other noncurrent liabilities
1,971
1,562
Total liabilities
71,939
66,425
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
8,830
9,084
Retained earnings
32,103
29,647
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,512
)
(2,490
)
Total shareholders' equity
38,423
36,243
Noncontrolling interests
116
87
Total equity
38,539
36,330
Total liabilities and equity
$
110,478
$
102,755
Elevance Health, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Nine Months Ended September 30
2023
2022
(Restated)
Operating activities
Net income
$
5,160
$
5,011
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Net losses on financial instruments
358
439
Equity in net earnings of other invested assets
70
(304
)
Depreciation and amortization
1,321
1,202
Deferred income taxes
(361
)
(183
)
Impairment of property and equipment
446
-
Share-based compensation
217
191
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables, net
(727
)
(678
)
Other invested assets
(46
)
46
Other assets
(936
)
(465
)
Policy liabilities
333
1,588
Unearned income
3,220
2,548
Accounts payable and other liabilities
1,717
598
Income taxes
257
(41
)
Other, net
3
(35
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
11,032
9,917
Investing activities
Purchases of investments
(24,337
)
(19,612
)
Proceeds from sale of investments
7,830
9,402
Maturities, calls and redemptions from investments
14,531
7,606
Changes in securities lending collateral
55
(677
)
Purchases of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(1,570
)
(623
)
Purchases of property and equipment
(970
)
(854
)
Other, net
(82
)
(91
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,543
)
(4,849
)
Financing activities
Net proceeds from commercial paper borrowings
-
375
Net proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings
(265
)
(10
)
Net proceeds from (repayments of) long-term borrowings
666
304
Changes in securities lending payable
(54
)
685
Changes in bank overdrafts
(523
)
181
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(1,748
)
(1,748
)
Cash dividends
(1,049
)
(924
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans
112
152
Taxes paid through withholding of common stock under employee stock plans
(99
)
(91
)
Other, net
5
16
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,955
)
(1,060
)
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
(2
)
(16
)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
3,532
3,992
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
7,387
4,880
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
10,919
$
8,872
Elevance Health, Inc.
Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable
Nine Months Ended September 30
Years Ended December 31
2023
2022
2022
2021
2020
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Gross medical claims payable, beginning of period
$
15,348
$
13,282
$
13,282
$
11,135
$
8,647
Ceded medical claims payable, beginning of period
(6
)
(21
)
(21
)
(46
)
(33
)
Net medical claims payable, beginning of period
15,342
13,261
13,261
11,089
8,614
Business combinations and purchase adjustments
-
133
133
420
339
Net incurred medical claims:
Current year
91,058
84,177
113,414
100,440
85,094
Prior years redundancies1
(1,342
)
(901
)
(869
)
(1,703
)
(637
)
Total net incurred medical claims
89,716
83,276
112,545
98,737
84,457
Net payments attributable to:
Current year medical claims
77,048
70,453
98,997
88,156
74,629
Prior years medical claims
12,097
11,219
11,600
8,829
7,692
Total net payments
89,145
81,672
110,597
96,985
82,321
Net medical claims payable, end of period
15,913
14,998
15,342
13,261
11,089
Ceded medical claims payable, end of period
4
3
6
21
46
Gross medical claims payable, end of period
$
15,917
$
15,001
$
15,348
$
13,282
$
11,135
Current year medical claims paid as a percentage of current year net incurred medical claims
84.6
%
83.7
%
87.3
%
87.8
%
87.7
%
Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net medical claims payable less prior year redundancies in the current year
9.6
%
7.3
%
7.0
%
18.1
%
8.0
%
Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net incurred medical claims
1.2
%
0.9
%
0.9
%
2.0
%
0.8
%
1. Negative amounts reported for net incurred medical claims related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated.
Elevance Health, Inc.
GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Elevance Health, Inc. has referenced "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted Net Income Per Share," which are non-GAAP measures, in this document. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be alternatives to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition to these non-GAAP measures, references are made to the measures "Operating Revenue" and "Operating Gain." Each of these measures is provided to further aid investors in understanding and analyzing the company's core operating results and comparing Elevance Health, Inc.'s financial results. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, together with a reconciliation of reportable segments operating gain to income before income tax expense, is reported below. Prior amounts may be grouped differently to conform to current presentation. Net adjustment items per share may not sum due to rounding.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(In millions, except per share data)
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Shareholders' net income - As reported
$
1,289
$
1,618
(20.3
)%
$
5,131
$
5,076
1.1
%
Impact of Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 Adoption
-
(15
)
-
(47
)
Shareholders' net income - Restated
$
1,289
$
1,603
(19.6
)%
$
5,131
$
5,029
2.0
%
Add / (Subtract):
Net losses on financial instruments
124
57
358
439
Amortization of other intangible assets
212
225
668
520
Business optimization charges
697
-
697
-
BCBSA litigation settlement
-
(24
)
-
(24
)
Transaction and integration related costs
73
13
154
36
Litigation expenses
2
6
5
11
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(270
)
(72
)
(470
)
(261
)
Net adjustment items
838
205
1,412
721
Adjusted shareholders' net income
$
2,127
$
1,808
17.6
%
$
6,543
$
5,750
13.8
%
Shareholders' net income per diluted share - As reported
$
5.45
$
6.68
(18.4
)%
$
21.56
$
20.86
3.4
%
Impact of Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 Adoption
-
(0.06
)
-
(0.19
)
Shareholders' net income per diluted share - Restated
5.45
6.62
(17.7
)%
21.56
20.67
4.3
%
Add / (Subtract):
Net losses on financial instruments
0.52
0.24
1.50
1.80
Amortization of other intangible assets
0.90
0.93
2.81
2.14
Business optimization charges
2.95
-
2.93
-
BCBSA litigation settlement
-
(0.10
)
-
(0.10
)
Transaction and integration related costs
0.31
0.05
0.65
0.15
Litigation expenses
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.05
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
(1.14
)
(0.30
)
(1.97
)
(1.07
)
Net adjustment items
3.54
0.84
5.93
2.96
Adjusted shareholders' net income per diluted share
$
8.99
$
7.46
20.5
%
$
27.49
$
23.63
16.3
%
Full Year 2023 Outlook
Shareholders' net income per diluted share
Greater than $26.40
Add / (Subtract):
Net losses on financial instruments
$
1.50
Business optimization charges
$
2.93
Transaction and integration related costs
$
0.65
Litigation expenses
$
0.02
Amortization of other intangible assets
$
3.69
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments
Approximately $(2.19)
Net adjustment items
$
6.60
Adjusted shareholders' net income per diluted share
Greater Than $33.00
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(In millions)
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
(Restated)
(Restated)
Income before income tax expense
$
1,654
$
2,127
(22.2
)%
$
6,714
$
6,555
2.4
%
Net investment income
(493
)
(371
)
(1,296
)
(1,112
)
Net losses on financial instruments
124
57
358
439
Interest expense
259
213
771
622
Amortization of other intangible assets
212
225
668
520
Reportable segments operating gain
$
1,756
$
2,251
(22.0
)%
$
7,215
$
7,024
2.7
%
