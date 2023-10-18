INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) reported third quarter 2023 results reflecting strong financial performance across the enterprise.

"Elevance Health delivered another quarter of solid performance reflecting the strength and balance of our diversified portfolio of businesses, our continued investments in innovation and growth, and our relentless focus on affordability, simplicity, and customer experience," said Gail K. Boudreaux, President and CEO. "With affordability a paramount concern for all payors and a more uncertain forward-looking operating environment, we took action during the third quarter that will enhance our ability to act nimbly and operate efficiently. Along with the earnings power of our Health Benefits and Carelon businesses, we are well-positioned to meet our commitments to all of our stakeholders while continuing to advance our whole health strategy."

As a result of outperformance year-to-date, the Company now expects GAAP net income to be greater than $26.40 per share in 2023, and adjusted net income to be greater than $33.00 per share.

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

Earnings Per Share: GAAP net income was $5.45 per share in the third quarter, including net negative adjustment items of $3.54 per share. Adjusted net income was $8.99* per share.

Membership: Medical membership totaled approximately 47.3 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 42 thousand, or 0.1 percent year-over-year, driven primarily by growth in BlueCard, Affordable Care Act health plans, and Medicare Advantage membership, partially offset by attrition in Medicaid due to the resumption of eligibility redeterminations and a new entrant into one of our state Medicaid programs in the third quarter, as well as declines in our Employer Group risk-based business.

During the third quarter of 2023, medical membership decreased by 664 thousand driven by attrition in Medicaid due to the aforementioned dynamics.

Operating Revenue: Operating revenue was $42.5 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $2.9 billion, or 7.2 percent year-over-year. The increase was primarily driven by higher premium revenue in our Health Benefits business and growth in pharmacy product revenue in CarelonRx due to growth in external pharmacy members served and the acquisition of BioPlus in the first quarter of 2023.

Benefit Expense Ratio: The benefit expense ratio was 86.8 percent in the third quarter, an improvement of 40 basis points year-over-year. The improvement was driven by premium rate adjustments in recognition of medical cost trend.

Medical claims reserves established at December 31, 2022 developed within the range of the Company's expectations as of the third quarter of 2023.

Days in Claims Payable: Days in Claims Payable was 48.6 days as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 2.1 days from June 30, 2023 and an increase of 0.9 days compared to September 30, 2022.

Operating Expense Ratio: The operating expense ratio was 12.9% in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 150 basis points from 11.4% in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was due to a business optimization charge recognized in the quarter.

In the third quarter, we completed a strategic review of our operations, assets, and investments to enhance operating efficiency, refine the focus of our investments in innovation and optimize our physical footprint. This resulted in a net charge of $697 million, comprised of the write-off of certain information technology assets and contract exit costs, a reduction in staff including the relocation of certain job functions, and the impairment of assets associated with the closure or partial closure of data centers and offices.

Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow was approximately $2.6 billion, or 2.0 times net income in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $2.3 billion as compared to the prior year quarter. The year-on-year decrease was driven by the receipt of an additional month of CMS payments in the third quarter of 2022.

Share Repurchase Program: During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock for $480 million, at a weighted average price of $451.68. Year-to-date, as of the end of the third quarter, the Company repurchased 3.8 million shares of its common stock for $1.7 billion, at a weighted average price of $462.42. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $5.1 billion of Board-approved share repurchase authorization remaining.

Cash Dividend: During the third quarter of 2023, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, representing a distribution of cash totaling $348 million.

On October 17, 2023, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2023 dividend to shareholders of $1.48 per share. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on December 21, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2023.

Investment Portfolio & Capital Position: During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded net losses of $124 million. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net losses of $57 million. These amounts are excluded from adjusted earnings per share.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's net unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio was $2.4 billion, consisting primarily of fixed maturity securities. As of September 30, 2023, cash and investments at the parent company totaled approximately $1.7 billion.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

Elevance Health has four reportable segments: Health Benefits (comprised of Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicaid, Medicare, and Federal Health Products & Services businesses); CarelonRx; Carelon Services; and Corporate & Other (comprised of businesses that do not individually meet the quantitative thresholds for an operating division as well as corporate expenses not allocated to our other reportable segments).

Elevance Health, Inc. Reportable Segment Highlights (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change (Restated) (Restated) Operating Revenue Health Benefits $ 36,744 $ 35,065 4.8 % $ 112,024 $ 103,488 8.2 % Carelon1 11,892 10,403 14.3 % 35,135 30,088 16.8 % Corporate & Other 242 211 14.7 % 780 799 (2.4 )% Eliminations (6,398 ) (6,054 ) 5.7 % (20,184 ) (18,382 ) 9.8 % Total Operating Revenue2 $ 42,480 $ 39,625 7.2 % $ 127,755 $ 115,993 10.1 % Operating Gain (Loss) Health Benefits $ 1,847 $ 1,634 13.0 % $ 6,154 $ 5,266 16.9 % Carelon1 650 641 1.4 % 2,003 1,831 9.4 % Corporate & Other2 (741 ) (24 ) NM4 (942 ) (73 ) NM4 Total Operating Gain3 $ 1,756 $ 2,251 (22.0 )% $ 7,215 $ 7,024 2.7 % Operating Margin Health Benefits 5.0 % 4.7 % 30 bp 5.5 % 5.1 % 40 bp Carelon1 5.5 % 6.2 % (70) bp 5.7 % 6.1 % (40) bp Total Operating Margin2 4.1 % 5.7 % (160) bp 5.6 % 6.1 % (50) bp

1. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the three months ended September 30, 2023 included $8,518 and $477 for CarelonRx; $3,374 and $173 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included $7,249 and $516 for CarelonRx; $3,154 and $125 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 included $25,008 and $1,485 for CarelonRx; $10,127 and $518 for Carelon Services, respectively. Operating Revenue and Operating Gain for Carelon for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included $21,003 and $1,393 for CarelonRx; $9,085 and $438 for Carelon Services, respectively. 2. Operating gain for Corporate & Other for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 included a business optimization charge of $697. 3. See "Basis of Presentation." 4. "NM" = calculation not meaningful.

Health Benefits: Operating gain in the Health Benefits segment totaled $1.8 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $213 million from $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2022, representing growth of 13.0%. The increase was primarily driven by premium rate adjustments to cover medical cost trend on higher levels of post-pandemic care.

Carelon: Operating gain in the Carelon segment was $650 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $9 million from $641 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily driven by the continued expansion of our post-acute care services business, the acquisition of BioPlus in the first quarter of 2023, and improved performance in our Behavioral Health business, partially offset by the non-recurrence of out of period fee-based revenue recognized in the third quarter of 2022 in CarelonRx.

Corporate & Other: The Company reported an operating loss of $741 million in the Corporate & Other segment for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $717 million from an operating loss of $24 million in the third quarter of 2022, driven by business optimization charges.

Basis of Presentation

Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reporting segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and operating expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables. Operating margin is defined as operating gain divided by operating revenue.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey - connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health's companies serve approximately 117 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on Twitter and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

Elevance Health, Inc. Membership and Other Metrics (Unaudited) Change from Medical Membership (in thousands) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 Individual 999 800 949 24.9 % 5.3 % Employer Group Risk-Based 3,754 3,988 3,765 (5.9 )% (0.3 )% Commercial Risk-Based 4,753 4,788 4,714 (0.7 )% 0.8 % BlueCard® 6,756 6,453 6,737 4.7 % 0.3 % Employer Group Fee-Based 20,166 20,184 20,160 (0.1 )% - % Commercial Fee-Based 26,922 26,637 26,897 1.1 % 0.1 % Medicare Advantage 2,064 1,969 2,059 4.8 % 0.2 % Medicare Supplement 928 945 926 (1.8 )% 0.2 % Total Medicare 2,992 2,914 2,985 2.7 % 0.2 % Medicaid 11,018 11,319 11,759 (2.7 )% (6.3 )% Federal Employees Health Benefits 1,640 1,625 1,634 0.9 % 0.4 % Total Medical Membership 47,325 47,283 47,989 0.1 % (1.4 )% Other Membership (in thousands) Life and Disability Members 4,611 4,796 4,686 (3.9 )% (1.6 )% Dental Members 6,775 6,655 6,728 1.8 % 0.7 % Dental Administration Members 1,708 1,577 1,694 8.3 % 0.8 % Vision Members 9,861 9,628 9,850 2.4 % 0.1 % Medicare Part D Standalone Members 261 274 263 (4.7 )% (0.8 )% Other Metrics (in millions) CarelonRx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts 77.3 76.9 77.4 0.5 % (0.1 )% Carelon Services Consumers Served 104.8 105.3 103.6 (0.5 )% 1.2 %

Elevance Health, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 Change (Restated) Revenues Premiums $ 35,259 $ 33,722 4.6 % Product revenue 5,177 3,972 30.3 % Service fees 2,044 1,931 5.9 % Total operating revenue 42,480 39,625 7.2 % Net investment income 493 371 32.9 % Net losses on financial instruments (124 ) (57 ) NM Total revenues 42,849 39,939 7.3 % Expenses Benefit expense 30,606 29,421 4.0 % Cost of products sold 4,648 3,437 35.2 % Operating expense 5,470 4,516 21.1 % Interest expense 259 213 21.6 % Amortization of other intangible assets 212 225 (5.8 )% Total expenses 41,195 37,812 8.9 % Income before income tax expense 1,654 2,127 (22.2 )% Income tax expense 354 529 (33.1 )% Net income 1,300 1,598 (18.6 )% Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (11 ) 5 NM Shareholders' net income $ 1,289 $ 1,603 (19.6 )% Shareholders' net income per diluted share $ 5.45 $ 6.62 (17.7 )% Diluted shares 236.5 242.2 (2.4 )% Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums 86.8 % 87.2 % (40) bp Operating expense as a percentage of total operating revenue 12.9 % 11.4 % 150 bp Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue 3.9 % 5.3 % (140) bp "NM" = calculation not meaningful

Elevance Health, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 Change (Restated) Revenues Premiums $ 107,716 $ 99,583 8.2 % Product revenue 14,058 10,841 29.7 % Service fees 5,981 5,569 7.4 % Total operating revenue 127,755 115,993 10.1 % Net investment income 1,296 1,112 16.5 % Net losses on financial instruments (358 ) (439 ) NM Total revenues 128,693 116,666 10.3 % Expenses Benefit expense 92,996 86,447 7.6 % Cost of products sold 12,456 9,389 32.7 % Operating expense 15,088 13,133 14.9 % Interest expense 771 622 24.0 % Amortization of other intangible assets 668 520 28.5 % Total expenses 121,979 110,111 10.8 % Income before income tax expense 6,714 6,555 2.4 % Income tax expense 1,554 1,544 0.6 % Net income 5,160 5,011 3.0 % Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (29 ) 18 NM Shareholders' net income $ 5,131 $ 5,029 2.0 % Shareholders' net income per diluted share $ 21.56 $ 20.67 4.3 % Diluted shares 238.0 243.3 (2.2 )% Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums 86.3 % 86.8 % (50) bp Operating expense as a percentage of total operating revenue 11.8 % 11.3 % 50 bp Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue 5.2 % 5.6 % (40) bp "NM" = calculation not meaningful

Elevance Health, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets (Unaudited) (Restated) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,919 $ 7,387 Fixed maturity securities 27,811 25,952 Equity securities 165 953 Premium receivables 7,883 7,083 Self-funded receivables 3,756 4,663 Other receivables 5,293 4,298 Other current assets 5,358 5,281 Total current assets 61,185 55,617 Long-term investments: Fixed maturity securities 816 752 Other invested assets 6,118 5,685 Property and equipment, net 4,248 4,316 Goodwill 25,291 24,383 Other intangible assets 10,491 10,315 Other noncurrent assets 2,329 1,687 Total assets $ 110,478 $ 102,755 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Medical claims payable $ 16,176 $ 15,596 Other policyholder liabilities 5,681 5,933 Unearned income 4,332 1,112 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,983 5,607 Short-term borrowings - 265 Current portion of long-term debt 799 1,500 Other current liabilities 10,366 9,683 Total current liabilities 43,337 39,696 Long-term debt, less current portion 24,045 22,349 Reserves for future policy benefits 807 803 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,779 2,015 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,971 1,562 Total liabilities 71,939 66,425 Shareholders' equity Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 8,830 9,084 Retained earnings 32,103 29,647 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,512 ) (2,490 ) Total shareholders' equity 38,423 36,243 Noncontrolling interests 116 87 Total equity 38,539 36,330 Total liabilities and equity $ 110,478 $ 102,755

Elevance Health, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022 (Restated) Operating activities Net income $ 5,160 $ 5,011 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Net losses on financial instruments 358 439 Equity in net earnings of other invested assets 70 (304 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,321 1,202 Deferred income taxes (361 ) (183 ) Impairment of property and equipment 446 - Share-based compensation 217 191 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (727 ) (678 ) Other invested assets (46 ) 46 Other assets (936 ) (465 ) Policy liabilities 333 1,588 Unearned income 3,220 2,548 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,717 598 Income taxes 257 (41 ) Other, net 3 (35 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,032 9,917 Investing activities Purchases of investments (24,337 ) (19,612 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 7,830 9,402 Maturities, calls and redemptions from investments 14,531 7,606 Changes in securities lending collateral 55 (677 ) Purchases of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (1,570 ) (623 ) Purchases of property and equipment (970 ) (854 ) Other, net (82 ) (91 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,543 ) (4,849 ) Financing activities Net proceeds from commercial paper borrowings - 375 Net proceeds from (repayments of) short-term borrowings (265 ) (10 ) Net proceeds from (repayments of) long-term borrowings 666 304 Changes in securities lending payable (54 ) 685 Changes in bank overdrafts (523 ) 181 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (1,748 ) (1,748 ) Cash dividends (1,049 ) (924 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock plans 112 152 Taxes paid through withholding of common stock under employee stock plans (99 ) (91 ) Other, net 5 16 Net cash used in financing activities (2,955 ) (1,060 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (2 ) (16 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 3,532 3,992 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,387 4,880 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,919 $ 8,872

Elevance Health, Inc. Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable Nine Months Ended September 30 Years Ended December 31 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 (In millions) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Gross medical claims payable, beginning of period $ 15,348 $ 13,282 $ 13,282 $ 11,135 $ 8,647 Ceded medical claims payable, beginning of period (6 ) (21 ) (21 ) (46 ) (33 ) Net medical claims payable, beginning of period 15,342 13,261 13,261 11,089 8,614 Business combinations and purchase adjustments - 133 133 420 339 Net incurred medical claims: Current year 91,058 84,177 113,414 100,440 85,094 Prior years redundancies1 (1,342 ) (901 ) (869 ) (1,703 ) (637 ) Total net incurred medical claims 89,716 83,276 112,545 98,737 84,457 Net payments attributable to: Current year medical claims 77,048 70,453 98,997 88,156 74,629 Prior years medical claims 12,097 11,219 11,600 8,829 7,692 Total net payments 89,145 81,672 110,597 96,985 82,321 Net medical claims payable, end of period 15,913 14,998 15,342 13,261 11,089 Ceded medical claims payable, end of period 4 3 6 21 46 Gross medical claims payable, end of period $ 15,917 $ 15,001 $ 15,348 $ 13,282 $ 11,135 Current year medical claims paid as a percentage of current year net incurred medical claims 84.6 % 83.7 % 87.3 % 87.8 % 87.7 % Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net medical claims payable less prior year redundancies in the current year 9.6 % 7.3 % 7.0 % 18.1 % 8.0 % Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net incurred medical claims 1.2 % 0.9 % 0.9 % 2.0 % 0.8 % 1. Negative amounts reported for net incurred medical claims related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated.

Elevance Health, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

Elevance Health, Inc. has referenced "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted Net Income Per Share," which are non-GAAP measures, in this document. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be alternatives to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition to these non-GAAP measures, references are made to the measures "Operating Revenue" and "Operating Gain." Each of these measures is provided to further aid investors in understanding and analyzing the company's core operating results and comparing Elevance Health, Inc.'s financial results. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, together with a reconciliation of reportable segments operating gain to income before income tax expense, is reported below. Prior amounts may be grouped differently to conform to current presentation. Net adjustment items per share may not sum due to rounding.

Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (In millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Shareholders' net income - As reported $ 1,289 $ 1,618 (20.3 )% $ 5,131 $ 5,076 1.1 % Impact of Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 Adoption - (15 ) - (47 ) Shareholders' net income - Restated $ 1,289 $ 1,603 (19.6 )% $ 5,131 $ 5,029 2.0 % Add / (Subtract): Net losses on financial instruments 124 57 358 439 Amortization of other intangible assets 212 225 668 520 Business optimization charges 697 - 697 - BCBSA litigation settlement - (24 ) - (24 ) Transaction and integration related costs 73 13 154 36 Litigation expenses 2 6 5 11 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (270 ) (72 ) (470 ) (261 ) Net adjustment items 838 205 1,412 721 Adjusted shareholders' net income $ 2,127 $ 1,808 17.6 % $ 6,543 $ 5,750 13.8 % Shareholders' net income per diluted share - As reported $ 5.45 $ 6.68 (18.4 )% $ 21.56 $ 20.86 3.4 % Impact of Accounting Standards Update 2018-12 Adoption - (0.06 ) - (0.19 ) Shareholders' net income per diluted share - Restated 5.45 6.62 (17.7 )% 21.56 20.67 4.3 % Add / (Subtract): Net losses on financial instruments 0.52 0.24 1.50 1.80 Amortization of other intangible assets 0.90 0.93 2.81 2.14 Business optimization charges 2.95 - 2.93 - BCBSA litigation settlement - (0.10 ) - (0.10 ) Transaction and integration related costs 0.31 0.05 0.65 0.15 Litigation expenses 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.05 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (1.14 ) (0.30 ) (1.97 ) (1.07 ) Net adjustment items 3.54 0.84 5.93 2.96 Adjusted shareholders' net income per diluted share $ 8.99 $ 7.46 20.5 % $ 27.49 $ 23.63 16.3 % Full Year 2023 Outlook Shareholders' net income per diluted share Greater than $26.40 Add / (Subtract): Net losses on financial instruments $ 1.50 Business optimization charges $ 2.93 Transaction and integration related costs $ 0.65 Litigation expenses $ 0.02 Amortization of other intangible assets $ 3.69 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments Approximately $(2.19) Net adjustment items $ 6.60 Adjusted shareholders' net income per diluted share Greater Than $33.00 Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (In millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change (Restated) (Restated) Income before income tax expense $ 1,654 $ 2,127 (22.2 )% $ 6,714 $ 6,555 2.4 % Net investment income (493 ) (371 ) (1,296 ) (1,112 ) Net losses on financial instruments 124 57 358 439 Interest expense 259 213 771 622 Amortization of other intangible assets 212 225 668 520 Reportable segments operating gain $ 1,756 $ 2,251 (22.0 )% $ 7,215 $ 7,024 2.7 %

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect our views about future events and financial performance and are generally not historical facts. Words such as "expect," "feel," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to: financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions; statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services; and statements regarding future performance. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. You are also urged to carefully review and consider the various risks and other disclosures discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, which attempt to advise interested parties of the factors that affect our business. Except to the extent required by law, we do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: trends in healthcare costs and utilization rates; reduced enrollment; our ability to secure and implement sufficient premium rates; the impact of large scale medical emergencies, such as public health epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, and other catastrophes; the impact of new or changes in existing federal, state and international laws or regulations, including healthcare laws and regulations, or their enforcement or application; the impact of cyber-attacks or other privacy or data security incidents or breaches or our failure to comply with any privacy or security laws or regulations, including any investigations, claims or litigation related thereto; information technology disruptions; changes in economic and market conditions, as well as regulations that may negatively affect our liquidity and investment portfolios; competitive pressures and our ability to adapt to changes in the industry and develop and implement strategic growth opportunities; risks and uncertainties regarding Medicare and Medicaid programs, including those related to non-compliance with the complex regulations imposed thereon; our ability to maintain and achieve improvement in Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Star ratings and other quality scores and funding risks with respect to revenue received from participation therein; a negative change in our healthcare product mix; costs and other liabilities associated with litigation, government investigations, audits or reviews; our ability to contract with providers on cost-effective and competitive terms; failure to effectively maintain and modernize our information systems; risks associated with providing pharmacy, healthcare and other diversified products and services, including medical malpractice or professional liability claims and non-compliance by any party with the pharmacy services agreement between us and CaremarkPCS Health, L.L.C.; risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances; possible impairment of the value of our intangible assets if future results do not adequately support goodwill and other intangible assets; possible restrictions in the payment of dividends from our subsidiaries and increases in required minimum levels of capital; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and pay dividends on our common stock due to the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings and other considerations; the potential negative effect from our substantial amount of outstanding indebtedness and the risk that increased interest rates or market volatility could impact our access to or further increase the cost of financing; a downgrade in our financial strength ratings; the effects of any negative publicity related to the health benefits industry in general or us in particular; events that may negatively affect our licenses with the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association; intense competition to attract and retain employees; risks associated with our international operations; and various laws and provisions in our governing documents that may prevent or discourage takeovers and business combinations.

