M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces third quarter 2023 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports net income of $690 million or $3.98 of diluted earnings per common share.
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
Earnings Highlights
Net interest income
$
1,775
$
1,799
$
1,679
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
15
14
12
Net interest income - taxable-equivalent
1,790
1,813
1,691
Provision for credit losses
150
150
115
Noninterest income
560
803
563
Noninterest expense
1,278
1,293
1,279
Net income
690
867
647
Net income available to common shareholders - diluted
664
841
621
Diluted earnings per common share
3.98
5.05
3.53
Return on average assets - annualized
1.33
%
1.70
%
1.28
%
Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized
10.99
%
14.27
%
10.43
%
Average Balance Sheet
Total assets
$
205,791
$
204,376
$
201,131
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
26,657
23,617
30,752
Investment securities
27,993
28,623
23,945
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
132,617
133,545
127,525
Deposits
162,688
159,399
167,271
Borrowings
12,585
15,055
4,194
Selected Ratios
Net interest margin
3.79
%
3.91
%
3.68
%
Efficiency ratio
53.7
48.9
53.6
Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized
.29
.38
.20
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.55
1.50
1.46
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
1.77
1.83
1.89
Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (1)
10.94
10.59
10.75
Common shareholders' equity per share
$
145.72
$
143.41
$
134.45
(1)
September 30, 2023 CET1 capital ratio is estimated.
Financial Highlights
- Capital position remains strong with the CET1 capital ratio increasing 35 basis points to an estimated 10.94% at September 30, 2023, compared with 10.59% at June 30, 2023 .
- Net interest margin of 3.79% in the recent quarter narrowed from 3.91% in the second quarter of 2023 as increases to the rates paid on interest-bearing deposits outpaced the rise in yields on interest-earning assets.
- Average loans and leases in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 1% from the previous 2023 quarter reflecting a $714 million decline in average commercial real estate loan balances.
- The level of nonaccrual loans improved to 1.77% of loans outstanding at September 30, 2023, compared with 1.83% at June 30, 2023 .
- Recent quarter net charge-offs of $96 million, or 29 basis points, were below the Company's long-term average net charge-off rate.
- Average deposits increased 2% from the second quarter of 2023 reflecting a higher demand for interest-bearing products.
Chief Financial Officer Commentary
"The third quarter results reflect the stability of M&T's diverse banking franchise and the ability to consistently generate capital for our shareholders while continuing to invest in the systems and resources needed to best serve our customers. Our customer deposit balances increased in the recent quarter as we continue to build upon our strong liquidity position. Our credit metrics reflect a decline in nonaccrual loans and net charge-offs that remain below M&T's long-term average. The comparative strength of our financial position in the industry will continue to enable us to improve the communities in which we serve and the lives of our customers. Thank you to our employees for their commitment to delivering for our customers each and every day."
- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer
Contact:
Investor Relations:
Brian Klock
716.842.5138
Media Relations:
Frank Lentini
929.651.0447
Non-GAAP Measures (1)
Change
Change
($ in millions, except per share data)
3Q23
2Q23
2Q23
3Q22
3Q22
Net operating income
$
702
$
879
-20
%
$
700
-
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
4.05
$
5.12
-21
%
$
3.83
6
%
Annualized return on average tangible assets
1.41
%
1.80
%
1.44
%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity
17.41
%
22.73
%
17.89
%
Efficiency ratio
53.7
%
48.9
%
53.6
%
Tangible equity per common share
$
93.99
$
91.58
3
%
$
84.28
12
%
(1)
A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.
M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.
Merger-related expenses associated with the People's United Financial, Inc. ("People's United") acquisition in 2022 generally consisted of:
- Professional services, temporary help fees and other costs associated with actual or planned conversions of systems and/or integration of operations and the introduction of M&T to its new customers.
- Costs related to terminations of existing contractual arrangements to purchase various services, severance and travel costs.
- An initial provision for credit losses of $242 million in the second quarter of 2022 on loans not deemed to be purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") on the April 1, 2022 acquisition date of People's United.
The amounts of merger-related expenses in 2022 are presented in the tables that accompany this release. No merger-related expenses were incurred in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income
Change
Change
($ in millions)
3Q23
2Q23
2Q23
3Q22
3Q22
Average earning assets
$
187,403
$
185,936
1
%
$
182,382
3
%
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$
121,388
$
118,274
3
%
$
98,604
23
%
Net interest income - taxable-equivalent
$
1,790
$
1,813
-1
%
$
1,691
6
%
Yield on average earning assets
5.62
%
5.46
%
3.90
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.83
%
2.43
%
0.41
%
Net interest spread
2.79
%
3.03
%
3.49
%
Net interest margin
3.79
%
3.91
%
3.68
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $23 million, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2023.
- Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.6 billion and the rates paid on such deposits rose 52 basis points.
- Average short-term borrowings declined $2.2 billion .
- The yield on average outstanding loans and leases increased 17 basis points.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.0 billion .
Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $99 million, or 6%, compared with the year-earlier quarter.
- Yields earned on average loans and leases and interest-bearing deposits at banks increased 164 basis points and 317 basis points, respectively.
- Average loans and leases increased $5.1 billion .
- Rates paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 225 basis points.
- Average borrowings increased $8.4 billion .
Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality
Change
Change
($ in millions)
3Q23
2Q23
2Q23
3Q22
3Q22
At end of quarter
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,342
$
2,435
-4
%
$
2,429
-4
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
37
43
-13
%
37
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,379
$
2,478
-4
%
$
2,466
-4
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)
$
354
$
380
-7
%
$
477
-26
%
Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding
1.77
%
1.83
%
1.89
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
2,052
$
1,998
3
%
$
1,876
9
%
Allowance for credit losses as % of loans outstanding
1.55
%
1.50
%
1.46
%
For the period
Provision for credit losses
$
150
$
150
-
$
115
30
%
Net charge-offs
$
96
$
127
-24
%
$
63
52
%
Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)
.29
%
.38
%
.20
%
(1)
Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.
M&T recorded a provision for credit losses of $150 million in each of the third and second quarters of 2023 compared with $115 million in the third quarter of 2022. The comparatively higher provisions for credit losses in the most recent two quarters compared with the third quarter of 2022 reflect a softening of commercial real estate values. Net charge-offs totaled $96 million in 2023's third quarter, compared with $127 million in 2023's second quarter and $63 million in the year-earlier quarter reflective of variability in the timing and amount of commercial real estate charge-offs.
Nonaccrual loans were $2.34 billion at September 30, 2023, $94 million lower than June 30, 2023 and $87 million lower than September 30, 2022. Those declines are reflective of lower levels of hospitality-related commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.
Noninterest Income
Change
Change
($ in millions)
3Q23
2Q23
2Q23
3Q22
3Q22
Mortgage banking revenues
$
105
$
107
-2
%
$
83
26
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
121
119
2
%
115
5
%
Trust income
155
172
-10
%
187
-17
%
Brokerage services income
27
25
7
%
21
28
%
Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains
9
17
-44
%
5
85
%
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
-
1
-
(1)
-
Other revenues from operations
143
362
-61
%
153
-7
%
Total
$
560
$
803
-30
%
$
563
-1
%
Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2023 decreased $244 million, or 30%, as compared with 2023's second quarter.
- Other revenues from operations decreased $219 million reflecting a $225 million gain on sale of the Company's Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business in the second quarter of 2023.
- Trust income declined $17 million, predominantly reflective of one month of revenues associated with the CIT business recognized prior to its sale in the second quarter of 2023.
- Trading account and non-hedging derivative gains decreased $7 million from the second quarter due to a decline in customer interest rate swap revenues and market conditions.
Noninterest income decreased $3 million, or less than 1%, as compared with the year-earlier third quarter.
- Trust income decreased $31 million reflecting lower revenues associated with the CIT business as a result of its sale in April 2023 .
- Other revenues from operations declined $11 million due to lower insurance income reflecting the sale of M&T Insurance Agency in December 2022 .
- Mortgage banking revenues increased $21 million due to higher servicing income related to the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights in the first quarter of 2023 and higher gains on sales of residential mortgage loans. The Company returned to originating for sale the majority of its newly originated residential mortgage loans in the first quarter of 2023.
Noninterest Expense
Change
Change
($ in millions)
3Q23
2Q23
2Q23
3Q22
3Q22
Salaries and employee benefits
$
727
$
738
-1
%
$
736
-1
%
Equipment and net occupancy
131
129
2
%
127
3
%
Outside data processing and software
111
106
4
%
95
16
%
FDIC assessments
29
28
5
%
28
4
%
Advertising and marketing
23
28
-19
%
21
7
%
Printing, postage and supplies
14
14
-2
%
15
-5
%
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
15
15
-
18
-19
%
Other costs of operations
228
235
-3
%
239
-4
%
Total
$
1,278
$
1,293
-1
%
$
1,279
-
Noninterest expense aggregated $1.28 billion in the recent quarter, down from $1.29 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets considered to be nonoperating in nature, noninterest operating expenses decreased $15 million, or 1%, to $1.26 billion in the recent quarter from $1.28 billion in the immediately preceding quarter.
- Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $11 million reflecting lower average headcount and lower expenses for contracted resources and overtime.
- Other costs of operations decreased $6 million reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business in April 2023 and a decline in legal-related expenses, partially offset by losses associated with certain retail banking activities.
Noninterest expense decreased $2 million from the third quarter of 2022. Noninterest operating expenses aggregated $1.21 billion in the third quarter of 2022 after excluding $53 million of merger-related expenses associated with the People's United acquisition and $18 million of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets. Noninterest operating expenses increased $55 million, or 5%, from the prior year third quarter inclusive of the following:
- Other costs of operations increased $23 million resulting from the amortization of the bulk purchase of residential mortgage loan servicing rights purchased in March 2023 and losses associated with certain retail banking activities, partially offset by lower professional and other outside services expenses reflecting lower sub-advisory fees as a result of the sale of the CIT business.
- Outside data processing and software costs increased $18 million, or 19%, primarily due to higher software maintenance costs, offshore processing and data processing fees.
Average Earning Assets
Change
Change
($ in millions)
3Q23
2Q23
2Q23
3Q22
3Q22
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
26,657
$
23,617
13
%
$
30,752
-13
%
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell securities
-
-
-
29
-100
%
Trading account
136
151
-9
%
131
4
%
Investment securities
27,993
28,623
-2
%
23,945
17
%
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
Commercial, financial, etc.
44,625
44,531
-
38,321
16
%
Real estate - commercial
44,230
44,944
-2
%
46,282
-4
%
Real estate - consumer
23,573
23,781
-1
%
22,962
3
%
Consumer
20,189
20,289
-
19,960
1
%
Total loans and leases, net
132,617
133,545
-1
%
127,525
4
%
Total earning assets
$
187,403
$
185,936
1
%
$
182,382
3
%
Average earning assets increased $1.5 billion, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2023.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks increased $3.0 billion due to increased liquidity from a rise in average deposits and a decline in average loan and investment securities balances.
- Average loans and leases decreased $928 million primarily reflective of a $714 million decline in average balances of commercial real estate loans.
- Average investment securities declined $630 million primarily due to pay downs of fixed rate mortgage-backed securities.
Average earning assets increased $5.0 billion, or 3%, from the year-earlier third quarter.
- Average loans and leases increased $5.1 billion predominantly due to higher average outstanding balances of commercial and industrial loans and leases reflecting lending activities to financial and insurance industry customers and motor vehicle and recreational finance dealers, partially offset by a $2.1 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.
- Average investment securities increased $4.0 billion due to the purchases of additional investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.
- Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $4.1 billion reflecting lower deposits, incremental loan balances and purchases of investment securities, partially offset by higher borrowings.
Average Interest-bearing Liabilities
Change
Change
($ in millions)
3Q23
2Q23
2Q23
3Q22
3Q22
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$
89,274
$
87,210
2
%
$
89,360
-
Time deposits
19,528
16,009
22
%
5,050
287
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
108,802
103,219
5
%
94,410
15
%
Short-term borrowings
5,346
7,539
-29
%
913
485
%
Long-term borrowings
7,240
7,516
-4
%
3,281
121
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
121,388
$
118,274
3
%
$
98,604
23
%
Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $3.1 billion, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2023.
- Average interest-bearing deposits increased $5.6 billion, including a $3.3 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.
- Average borrowings decreased $2.5 billion predominantly due to lower levels of short-term borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") of New York .
Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $22.8 billion, or 23%, from the third quarter of 2022.
- Average interest-bearing deposits increased $14.4 billion, including a $5.3 billion increase in average non-brokered deposits.
- Average borrowings increased $8.4 billion predominantly due to issuances of long-term senior notes totaling $3.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023 and increases in short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York .
Capital
3Q23
2Q23
3Q22
CET1
10.94
%
(1)
10.59
%
10.75
%
Tier 1 capital
12.27
%
(1)
11.91
%
12.13
%
Total capital
13.99
%
(1)
13.71
%
13.96
%
Tangible capital - common
7.78
%
7.63
%
7.70
%
(1)
September 30, 2023 capital ratios are estimated.
M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $217 million and $25 million, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. M&T did not repurchase any shares of its common stock in the third quarter of 2023.
The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.94% as of September 30, 2023. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at September 30, 2023 are estimated to be $152 billion .
Capital regulations require buffers in addition to the minimum risk-based capital ratios noted above. M&T is subject to a stress capital buffer requirement that is determined through the Federal Reserve's supervisory stress tests and M&T's bank subsidiaries are subject to a 2.5% capital conservation buffer requirement. The buffer requirement must be composed entirely of CET1. In June 2023, the Federal Reserve released the results of its most recent supervisory stress tests. Based on those results, on October 1, 2023, M&T's stress capital buffer of 4.0% became effective.
M&T repurchased 3,282,449 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $182.79 resulting in a total cost of $600 million in 2022's third quarter. There were no share repurchases in the second or third quarters of 2023.
Conference Call
Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time . Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ323. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday October 25, 2023 by calling (800) 839-5631, or (402) 220-2558 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/events-presentations.
About M&T
M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York . M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services in 12 states across the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.
Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, including economic conditions, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.
Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors") which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.
Examples of Future Factors include: the impact of M&T's acquisition of People's United (as described in the next paragraph); events and developments in the financial services industry, including legislation, regulations and other governmental actions as well as business conditions affecting the industry and/or M&T and its subsidiaries, individually or collectively; economic conditions, including inflation and market volatility; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; common shares outstanding; common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including international conflicts; governmental and public policy changes, including tax policy; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; rapid technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; containing costs and expenses; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.
In addition, Future Factors related to the acquisition of People's United include, among others: the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business, customer or employee relationships; M&T's success in executing its business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; the results and costs of integration efforts; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which M&T and its subsidiaries operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against M&T or its subsidiaries; and other factors related to the acquisition that may affect future results of M&T.
These are representative of the Future Factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes and trends in the securities markets, and other Future Factors.
M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and M&T does not assume any duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Performance
Net income
$
690
647
7
%
$
2,259
1,226
84
%
Net income available to common shareholders
664
621
7
%
2,180
1,152
89
%
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
4.00
3.55
13
%
$
13.09
7.18
82
%
Diluted earnings
3.98
3.53
13
%
13.05
7.14
83
%
Cash dividends
1.30
1.20
8
%
3.90
3.60
8
%
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
166,570
175,682
-5
%
167,093
161,295
4
%
Period end (2)
165,970
172,900
-4
%
165,970
172,900
-4
%
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.33
%
1.28
%
1.48
%
.87
%
Average common shareholders' equity
10.99
%
10.43
%
12.33
%
7.24
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,790
1,691
6
%
$
5,434
4,020
35
%
Yield on average earning assets
5.62
%
3.90
%
5.41
%
3.30
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.83
%
.41
%
2.39
%
.27
%
Net interest spread
2.79
%
3.49
%
3.02
%
3.03
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
1.00
%
.19
%
.89
%
.12
%
Net interest margin
3.79
%
3.68
%
3.91
%
3.15
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.29
%
.20
%
.30
%
.14
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
702
700
-
$
2,295
1,654
39
%
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
4.05
3.83
6
%
13.26
9.78
36
%
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.41
%
1.44
%
1.57
%
1.23
%
Average tangible common equity
17.41
%
17.89
%
19.70
%
15.13
%
Efficiency ratio
53.7
%
53.6
%
52.6
%
58.1
%
At September 30
Loan quality
2023
2022
Change
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,342
2,429
-4
%
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
37
37
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,379
2,466
-4
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
354
477
-26
%
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
40
45
-11
%
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
269
423
-37
%
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.77
%
1.89
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.55
%
1.46
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Performance
Net income
$
690
867
702
765
647
Net income available to common shareholders
664
841
676
739
621
Per common share:
Basic earnings
$
4.00
5.07
4.03
4.32
3.55
Diluted earnings
3.98
5.05
4.01
4.29
3.53
Cash dividends
1.30
1.30
1.30
1.20
1.20
Common shares outstanding:
Average - diluted (1)
166,570
166,320
168,410
172,149
175,682
Period end (2)
165,970
165,894
165,865
169,285
172,900
Return on (annualized):
Average total assets
1.33
%
1.70
%
1.40
%
1.53
%
1.28
%
Average common shareholders' equity
10.99
%
14.27
%
11.74
%
12.59
%
10.43
%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,790
1,813
1,832
1,841
1,691
Yield on average earning assets
5.62
%
5.46
%
5.16
%
4.60
%
3.90
%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.83
%
2.43
%
1.86
%
.98
%
.41
%
Net interest spread
2.79
%
3.03
%
3.30
%
3.62
%
3.49
%
Contribution of interest-free funds
1.00
%
.88
%
.74
%
.44
%
.19
%
Net interest margin
3.79
%
3.91
%
4.04
%
4.06
%
3.68
%
Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)
.29
%
.38
%
.22
%
.12
%
.20
%
Net operating results (3)
Net operating income
$
702
879
715
812
700
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
4.05
5.12
4.09
4.57
3.83
Return on (annualized):
Average tangible assets
1.41
%
1.80
%
1.49
%
1.70
%
1.44
%
Average tangible common equity
17.41
%
22.73
%
19.00
%
21.29
%
17.89
%
Efficiency ratio
53.7
%
48.9
%
55.5
%
53.3
%
53.6
%
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Loan quality
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,342
2,435
2,557
2,439
2,429
Real estate and other foreclosed assets
37
43
44
41
37
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,379
2,478
2,601
2,480
2,466
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)
$
354
380
407
491
477
Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:
Nonaccrual loans
$
40
40
42
44
45
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
269
294
306
363
423
Nonaccrual loans to total net loans
1.77
%
1.83
%
1.92
%
1.85
%
1.89
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.55
%
1.50
%
1.49
%
1.46
%
1.46
%
(1)
Includes common stock equivalents.
(2)
Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.
(3)
Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.
(4)
Predominantly residential real estate loans.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
Dollars in millions
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Interest income
$
2,641
1,782
48
%
$
7,484
4,175
79
%
Interest expense
866
103
742
2,091
180
-
Net interest income
1,775
1,679
6
5,393
3,995
35
Provision for credit losses
150
115
30
420
427
-2
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,625
1,564
4
4,973
3,568
39
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
105
83
26
297
275
8
Service charges on deposit accounts
121
115
5
354
341
4
Trust income
155
187
-17
521
546
-4
Brokerage services income
27
21
28
76
65
16
Trading account and non-hedging
9
5
85
38
13
197
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
-
(1)
-
-
(2)
-
Other revenues from operations
143
153
-7
664
437
52
Total other income
560
563
-1
1,950
1,675
16
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
727
736
-1
2,273
2,090
9
Equipment and net occupancy
131
127
3
387
338
14
Outside data processing and software
111
95
16
323
269
20
FDIC assessments
29
28
4
87
66
31
Advertising and marketing
23
21
7
82
58
42
Printing, postage and supplies
14
15
-5
42
40
5
Amortization of core deposit and other
15
18
-19
47
38
24
Other costs of operations
228
239
-4
689
743
-7
Total other expense
1,278
1,279
-
3,930
3,642
8
Income before income taxes
907
848
7
2,993
1,601
87
Applicable income taxes
217
201
8
734
375
96
Net income
$
690
647
7
%
$
2,259
1,226
84
%
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Dollars in millions
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Interest income
$
2,641
2,516
2,327
2,072
1,782
Interest expense
866
717
509
245
103
Net interest income
1,775
1,799
1,818
1,827
1,679
Provision for credit losses
150
150
120
90
115
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,625
1,649
1,698
1,737
1,564
Other income
Mortgage banking revenues
105
107
85
82
83
Service charges on deposit accounts
121
119
113
106
115
Trust income
155
172
194
195
187
Brokerage services income
27
25
24
22
21
Trading account and non-hedging
9
17
12
14
5
Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
-
1
-
(3)
(1)
Other revenues from operations
143
362
159
266
153
Total other income
560
803
587
682
563
Other expense
Salaries and employee benefits
727
738
808
697
736
Equipment and net occupancy
131
129
127
137
127
Outside data processing and software
111
106
106
108
95
FDIC assessments
29
28
30
24
28
Advertising and marketing
23
28
31
32
21
Printing, postage and supplies
14
14
14
15
15
Amortization of core deposit and other
15
15
17
18
18
Other costs of operations
228
235
226
377
239
Total other expense
1,278
1,293
1,359
1,408
1,279
Income before income taxes
907
1,159
926
1,011
848
Applicable income taxes
217
292
224
246
201
Net income
$
690
867
702
765
647
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
September 30
Dollars in millions
2023
2022
Change
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,769
2,256
-22
%
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
30,114
25,392
19
Trading account
137
130
6
Investment securities
27,336
24,604
11
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
45,058
38,808
16
Real estate - commercial
43,574
46,139
-6
Real estate - consumer
23,448
23,074
2
Consumer
20,275
20,205
-
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
132,355
128,226
3
Less: allowance for credit losses
2,052
1,876
9
Net loans and leases
130,303
126,350
3
Goodwill
8,465
8,501
-
Core deposit and other intangible assets
162
227
-29
Other assets
10,838
10,495
3
Total assets
$
209,124
197,955
6
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
53,787
73,023
-26
%
Interest-bearing deposits
110,341
90,822
21
Total deposits
164,128
163,845
-
Short-term borrowings
6,731
918
633
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,946
4,477
10
Long-term borrowings
7,123
3,459
106
Total liabilities
182,928
172,699
6
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,011
2,011
-
Common
24,185
23,245
4
Total shareholders' equity
26,196
25,256
4
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
209,124
197,955
6
%
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Dollars in millions
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
1,769
1,848
1,818
1,517
2,256
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
30,114
27,107
22,306
24,959
25,392
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
-
-
-
3
-
Trading account
137
137
165
118
130
Investment securities
27,336
27,917
28,443
25,211
24,604
Loans and leases:
Commercial, financial, etc.
45,058
44,684
43,758
41,850
38,808
Real estate - commercial
43,574
44,649
45,073
45,365
46,139
Real estate - consumer
23,448
23,762
23,790
23,756
23,074
Consumer
20,275
20,249
20,317
20,593
20,205
Total loans and leases, net of unearned discount
132,355
133,344
132,938
131,564
128,226
Less: allowance for credit losses
2,052
1,998
1,975
1,925
1,876
Net loans and leases
130,303
131,346
130,963
129,639
126,350
Goodwill
8,465
8,465
8,490
8,490
8,501
Core deposit and other intangible assets
162
177
192
209
227
Other assets
10,838
10,675
10,579
10,584
10,495
Total assets
$
209,124
207,672
202,956
200,730
197,955
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
53,787
54,938
59,955
65,502
73,023
Interest-bearing deposits
110,341
107,120
99,120
98,013
90,822
Total deposits
164,128
162,058
159,075
163,515
163,845
Short-term borrowings
6,731
7,908
6,995
3,555
918
Accrued interest and other liabilities
4,946
4,488
4,046
4,377
4,477
Long-term borrowings
7,123
7,417
7,463
3,965
3,459
Total liabilities
182,928
181,871
177,579
175,412
172,699
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred
2,011
2,011
2,011
2,011
2,011
Common
24,185
23,790
23,366
23,307
23,245
Total shareholders' equity
26,196
25,801
25,377
25,318
25,256
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
209,124
207,672
202,956
200,730
197,955
Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates
Three months ended
Change in balance
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30, 2023 from
September 30
Change
Dollars in millions
2023
2023
2022
June 30,
September 30,
2023
2022
in
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
2023
2022
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
balance
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
$
26,657
5.40
%
23,617
5.14
%
30,752
2.23
%
13
%
-13
%
$
24,871
5.07
%
36,248
1.00
%
-31
%
Federal funds sold and agreements to resell
-
5.79
-
5.53
29
.55
-99
-100
-
5.34
93
.42
-100
Trading account
136
4.05
151
2.66
131
1.78
-9
4
136
3.02
105
1.24
29
Investment securities
27,993
3.14
28,623
3.09
23,945
2.62
-2
17
28,081
3.08
18,077
2.51
55
Loans and leases, net of unearned discount
Commercial, financial, etc.
44,625
7.01
44,531
6.79
38,321
4.87
-
16
43,870
6.76
33,203
4.24
32
Real estate - commercial
44,230
6.41
44,944
6.25
46,282
4.49
-2
-4
44,830
6.16
42,864
4.09
5
Real estate - consumer
23,573
4.14
23,781
4.10
22,962
3.84
-1
3
23,707
4.06
20,557
3.69
15
Consumer
20,189
6.16
20,289
5.88
19,960
4.76
-
1
20,320
5.90
19,267
4.43
5
Total loans and leases, net
132,617
6.19
133,545
6.02
127,525
4.55
-1
4
132,727
5.98
115,891
4.14
15
Total earning assets
187,403
5.62
185,936
5.46
182,382
3.90
1
3
185,815
5.41
170,414
3.30
9
Goodwill
8,465
8,473
8,501
-
-
8,476
7,214
17
Core deposit and other intangible assets
170
185
236
-8
-28
185
165
12
Other assets
9,753
9,782
10,012
-
-3
9,790
9,602
2
Total assets
$
205,791
204,376
201,131
1
%
2
%
$
204,266
187,395
9
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing deposits
Savings and interest-checking deposits
$
89,274
2.20
87,210
1.69
89,360
.31
2
%
-
%
$
88,184
1.73
84,006
.16
5
%
Time deposits
19,528
4.09
16,009
3.77
5,050
.09
22
287
15,751
3.74
4,401
.11
258
Total interest-bearing deposits
108,802
2.54
103,219
2.02
94,410
.29
5
15
103,935
2.03
88,407
.16
18
Short-term borrowings
5,346
5.16
7,539
5.11
913
1.16
-29
485
5,961
5.01
701
1.16
750
Long-term borrowings
7,240
5.52
7,516
5.43
3,281
3.67
-4
121
7,092
5.42
3,335
2.69
113
Total interest-bearing liabilities
121,388
2.83
118,274
2.43
98,604
.41
3
23
116,988
2.39
92,443
.27
27
Noninterest-bearing deposits
53,886
56,180
72,861
-4
-26
57,277
68,406
-16
Other liabilities
4,497
4,237
4,001
6
12
4,305
3,301
30
Total liabilities
179,771
178,691
175,466
1
2
178,570
164,150
9
Shareholders' equity
26,020
25,685
25,665
1
1
25,696
23,245
11
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
205,791
204,376
201,131
1
%
2
%
$
204,266
187,395
9
%
Net interest spread
2.79
3.03
3.49
3.02
3.03
Contribution of interest-free funds
1.00
.88
.19
.89
.12
Net interest margin
3.79
%
3.91
%
3.68
%
3.91
%
3.15
%
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Income statement data
In millions, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
690
647
$
2,259
1,226
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
12
14
36
29
Merger-related expenses (1)
-
39
-
399
Net operating income
$
702
700
2,295
1,654
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
3.98
3.53
$
13.05
7.14
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.07
.08
.21
.18
Merger-related expenses (1)
-
.22
-
2.46
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
4.05
3.83
13.26
9.78
Other expense
Other expense
$
1,278
1,279
$
3,929
3,642
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(15)
(18)
(47)
(38)
Merger-related expenses
-
(53)
-
(293)
Noninterest operating expense
$
1,263
1,208
$
3,882
3,311
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
-
13
$
-
99
Equipment and net occupancy
-
2
-
4
Outside data processing and software
-
2
-
3
Advertising and marketing
-
2
-
4
Printing, postage and supplies
-
1
-
4
Other costs of operations
-
33
-
179
Other expense
-
53
-
293
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
242
Total
$
-
53
$
-
535
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
1,263
1,208
$
3,882
3,311
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,790
1,691
$
5,434
4,020
Other income
560
563
1,950
1,675
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
-
(1)
-
(2)
Denominator
$
2,350
2,255
$
7,384
5,697
Efficiency ratio
53.7
%
53.6
%
52.6
%
58.1
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
205,791
201,131
$
204,266
187,395
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,501)
(8,476)
(7,214)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(170)
(236)
(185)
(165)
Deferred taxes
43
56
46
38
Average tangible assets
$
197,199
192,450
$
195,651
180,054
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
26,020
25,665
$
25,696
23,245
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(1,925)
Average common equity
24,009
23,654
23,685
21,320
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,501)
(8,476)
(7,214)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(170)
(236)
(185)
(165)
Deferred taxes
43
56
46
38
Average tangible common equity
$
15,417
14,973
$
15,070
13,979
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
209,124
197,955
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,501)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(162)
(227)
Deferred taxes
41
54
Total tangible assets
$
200,538
189,281
Total common equity
Total equity
$
26,197
25,256
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
Common equity
24,186
23,245
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,501)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(162)
(227)
Deferred taxes
41
54
Total tangible common equity
$
15,600
14,571
(1)
After any related tax effect.
Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Income statement data
In millions, except per share
Net income
Net income
$
690
867
702
765
647
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
12
12
13
14
14
Merger-related expenses (1)
-
-
-
33
39
Net operating income
$
702
879
715
812
700
Earnings per common share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
3.98
5.05
4.01
4.29
3.53
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)
.07
.07
.08
.08
.08
Merger-related expenses (1)
-
-
-
.20
.22
Diluted net operating earnings per common share
$
4.05
5.12
4.09
4.57
3.83
Other expense
Other expense
$
1,278
1,293
1,359
1,408
1,279
Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets
(15)
(15)
(17)
(18)
(18)
Merger-related expenses
-
-
-
(45)
(53)
Noninterest operating expense
$
1,263
1,278
1,342
1,345
1,208
Merger-related expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
$
-
-
-
4
13
Equipment and net occupancy
-
-
-
2
2
Outside data processing and software
-
-
-
2
2
Advertising and marketing
-
-
-
5
2
Printing, postage and supplies
-
-
-
3
1
Other costs of operations
-
-
-
29
33
Other expense
-
-
-
45
53
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
Total
$
-
-
-
45
53
Efficiency ratio
Noninterest operating expense (numerator)
$
1,263
1,278
1,342
1,345
1,208
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
1,790
1,813
1,832
1,841
1,691
Other income
560
803
587
682
563
Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities
-
1
-
(3)
(1)
Denominator
$
2,350
2,615
2,419
2,526
2,255
Efficiency ratio
53.7
%
48.9
%
55.5
%
53.3
%
53.6
%
Balance sheet data
In millions
Average assets
Average assets
$
205,791
204,376
202,599
198,592
201,131
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,473)
(8,490)
(8,494)
(8,501)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(170)
(185)
(201)
(218)
(236)
Deferred taxes
43
46
49
54
56
Average tangible assets
$
197,199
195,764
193,957
189,934
192,450
Average common equity
Average total equity
$
26,020
25,685
25,377
25,346
25,665
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
Average common equity
24,009
23,674
23,366
23,335
23,654
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,473)
(8,490)
(8,494)
(8,501)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(170)
(185)
(201)
(218)
(236)
Deferred taxes
43
46
49
54
56
Average tangible common equity
$
15,417
15,062
14,724
14,677
14,973
At end of quarter
Total assets
Total assets
$
209,124
207,672
202,956
200,730
197,955
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,490)
(8,490)
(8,501)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(162)
(177)
(192)
(209)
(227)
Deferred taxes
41
44
47
51
54
Total tangible assets
$
200,538
199,074
194,321
192,082
189,281
Total common equity
Total equity
$
26,197
25,801
25,377
25,318
25,256
Preferred stock
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
(2,011)
Common equity
24,186
23,790
23,366
23,307
23,245
Goodwill
(8,465)
(8,465)
(8,490)
(8,490)
(8,501)
Core deposit and other intangible assets
(162)
(177)
(192)
(209)
(227)
Deferred taxes
41
44
47
51
54
Total tangible common equity
$
15,600
15,192
14,731
14,659
14,571
(1)
After any related tax effect.
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation