United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) ("United") today announced net income for the third quarter of $47.9 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $90.1 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter represented a decrease of $0.14 or 26% from the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $0.35 or 47%, from the third quarter of 2022. On an operating basis, excluding merger-related and other charges, diluted earnings per share of $0.45 decreased $0.10 or 18% compared to last quarter. Customer deposits organically grew by 5.6% annualized and loans grew at a 5.4% annualized rate during the quarter. Net interest revenue increased $2.3 million as the addition of First National Bank of South Miami ("FNBSM") was partly offset by a contraction in the net interest margin, driven by continued deposit pricing competition. Noninterest income was down $4.4 million primarily due to the absence of the unusual second quarter gain on the sale of an insurance subsidiary and a one-time small business partnership investment gain. Noninterest expenses increased mainly due to closing the FNBSM acquisition.



For the quarter, United's return on assets was 0.68%, or 0.79% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 5.3% and return on tangible common equity was 9.0%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.44% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.18%, down three basis points from the second quarter of 2023.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, "We continue to be pleased with the strength of our customer deposit franchise, driven by our service model. In the third quarter our customer deposits grew by 5.6% annualized, allowing us to decrease high cost brokered deposits and fund solid loan growth within our stated target range of mid-to-high single digits. Our cost of deposits continued to increase, leading to a modest decline in our net interest margin for the quarter. Increases in credit costs are concentrated in specific sectors that are under stress or specific companies that have been poorly managed. This is not unexpected given the speed at which borrowing rates have increased. We continue to expect broader credit performance to remain strong, but are appropriately cautious in our portfolio management given the potential for ongoing changes in the economic environment."

United's net interest margin decreased by 13 basis points to 3.24% compared to the second quarter. The average yield on United's interest-earning assets was up 20 basis points to 5.17%, but its cost of deposits increased by 39 basis points to 2.03%, leading to the reduction in the net interest margin. Net charge-offs were $26.6 million or 0.59% of average loans during the quarter, up 39 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023, largely due to the $19 million charge-off from an 8.7% participation in a large, nationally syndicated credit disclosed during the quarter. NPAs were 34 basis points relative to total assets, down six basis points from the previous quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, "We continue to focus on our key mission of building our communities by serving our customers. Our teams are executing on that promise across our footprint, which we believe is one of the strongest in the Southeast. We have been fortunate to attract new teams, adding both new talent and additional exposure to high-growth metropolitan markets within our franchise. This quarter, we are very glad to welcome FNBSM officially into the United team, boosting our growth opportunities in Miami. FNBSM brings a very talented team and we look forward to growing together."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $47.9 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $90.1 million

EPS decreased by 47% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 40% on an operating basis; compared to second quarter 2023, EPS decreased 26% on a GAAP basis and decreased 18% on an operating basis

Return on assets of 0.68%, or 0.79% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.31%, or 1.44% when excluding merger-related and other charges

Return on common equity of 5.3%

Return on tangible common equity of 9.0% on an operating basis

Loan production, excluding balances acquired from FNBSM, of $1.5 billion, resulting in organic loan growth of 5.4% annualized for the quarter

Customer deposits, excluding brokered deposits, acquired FNBSM balances, and those from the sale of two Tennessee branches that were sold during the quarter were up $314 million or 5.6% annualized from last quarter

Net interest margin of 3.24% was down 13 basis points from the second quarter due to increased deposit costs

Mortgage closings of $211 million compared to $317 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $304 million compared to $456 million a year ago

Noninterest income was down $4.4 million primarily due to the absence of unusual second quarter gain on the sale of an insurance subsidiary and a one-time small business partnership investment gain

Noninterest expenses increased $12.1 million compared to the second quarter on a GAAP basis and by $6.5 million on an operating basis, mostly due to increases in salaries and employee benefits expenses, occupancy, amortization of intangibles and higher merger-related and other charges related to closing the FNBSM acquisition

Efficiency ratio of 61.3%, or 57.4% on an operating basis, up from second quarter largely driven by net interest margin pressure

Net charge-offs of $26.6 million, or 59 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 39 basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the second quarter and mostly due to the $19 million charge-off from an 8.7% participation in a large, nationally syndicated credit disclosed during the quarter

Nonperforming assets of 0.34% of total assets, down six basis points compared to June 30, 2023

Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 5% year-over-year

Conference Call

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Third

Quarter

2023-

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, YTD

2023-

Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter 2022

Change 2023 2022 2022

Change INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 323,147 $ 295,775 $ 279,487 $ 240,831 $ 213,887 $ 898,409 $ 572,324 Interest expense 120,591 95,489 68,017 30,943 14,113 284,097 29,855 Net interest revenue 202,556 200,286 211,470 209,888 199,774 1 % 614,312 542,469 13 % Provision for credit losses 30,268 22,753 21,783 19,831 15,392 74,804 44,082 Noninterest income 31,977 36,387 30,209 33,354 31,922 - 98,573 104,353 (6 ) Total revenue 204,265 213,920 219,896 223,411 216,304 (6 ) 638,081 602,740 6 Noninterest expenses 144,474 132,407 139,805 117,329 112,755 28 416,686 352,820 18 Income before income tax expense 59,791 81,513 80,091 106,082 103,549 (42 ) 221,395 249,920 (11 ) Income tax expense 11,925 18,225 17,791 24,632 22,388 (47 ) 47,941 53,898 (11 ) Net income 47,866 63,288 62,300 81,450 81,161 (41 ) 173,454 196,022 (12 ) Merger-related and other charges 9,168 3,645 8,631 1,470 1,746 21,444 17,905 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (2,000 ) (820 ) (1,955 ) (323 ) (385 ) (4,775 ) (3,923 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 55,034 $ 66,113 $ 68,976 $ 82,597 $ 82,522 (33 ) $ 190,123 $ 210,004 (9 ) Pre-tax pre-provision income(5) $ 90,059 $ 104,266 $ 101,874 $ 125,913 $ 118,941 (24 ) $ 296,199 $ 294,002 1 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.39 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.74 $ 0.74 (47 ) $ 1.44 $ 1.78 (19 ) Diluted net income - operating(1) 0.45 0.55 0.58 0.75 0.75 (40 ) 1.58 1.91 (17 ) Cash dividends declared 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.22 5 0.69 0.64 8 Book value 25.87 25.98 25.76 24.38 23.78 9 25.87 23.78 9 Tangible book value(3) 17.70 17.83 17.59 17.13 16.52 7 17.70 16.52 7 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP(2)(4) 5.32 % 7.47 % 7.34 % 10.86 % 11.02 % 6.69 % 9.08 % Return on common equity - operating(1)(2)(4) 6.14 7.82 8.15 11.01 11.21 7.35 9.75 Return on tangible common equity - operating(1)(2)(3)(4) 9.03 11.35 11.63 15.20 15.60 10.65 13.64 Return on assets - GAAP(4) 0.68 0.95 0.95 1.33 1.32 0.86 1.06 Return on assets - operating(1)(4) 0.79 1.00 1.06 1.35 1.34 0.95 1.13 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision(4)(5) 1.31 1.59 1.58 2.07 1.94 1.49 1.60 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges(1)(4)(5) 1.44 1.65 1.71 2.09 1.97 1.60 1.70 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(4) 3.24 3.37 3.61 3.76 3.57 3.41 3.25 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 61.32 55.71 57.20 47.95 48.41 58.06 53.94 Efficiency ratio - operating(1) 57.43 54.17 53.67 47.35 47.66 55.07 51.20 Equity to total assets 11.85 11.89 11.90 11.25 11.12 11.85 11.12 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 8.18 8.21 8.17 7.88 7.70 8.18 7.70 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 90,883 $ 103,737 $ 73,403 $ 44,281 $ 35,511 156 $ 90,883 $ 35,511 156 Allowance for credit losses - loans 201,557 190,705 176,534 159,357 148,502 36 201,557 148,502 36 Allowance for credit losses - total 219,624 212,277 197,923 180,520 167,300 31 219,624 167,300 31 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 26,638 8,399 7,084 6,611 1,134 42,121 3,043 Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.00 % 1.11 % 1.00 % Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.21 1.22 1.16 1.18 1.12 1.21 1.12 Net charge-offs to average loans(4) 0.59 0.20 0.17 0.17 0.03 0.32 0.03 NPAs to total assets 0.34 0.40 0.28 0.18 0.15 0.34 0.15 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 18,203 $ 17,395 $ 17,125 $ 15,335 $ 14,882 22 $ 18,203 $ 14,882 22 Investment securities 5,701 5,914 5,915 6,228 6,539 (13 ) 5,701 6,539 (13 ) Total assets 26,869 26,120 25,872 24,009 23,688 13 26,869 23,688 13 Deposits 22,858 22,252 22,005 19,877 20,321 12 22,858 20,321 12 Shareholders' equity 3,184 3,106 3,078 2,701 2,635 21 3,184 2,635 21 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 118,976 115,266 115,152 106,223 106,163 12 118,976 106,163 12

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter 2023 2022 Noninterest expense reconciliation Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 144,474 $ 132,407 $ 139,805 $ 117,329 $ 112,755 $ 416,686 $ 352,820 Merger-related and other charges (9,168 ) (3,645 ) (8,631 ) (1,470 ) (1,746 ) (21,444 ) (17,905 ) Noninterest expenses - operating $ 135,306 $ 128,762 $ 131,174 $ 115,859 $ 111,009 $ 395,242 $ 334,915 Net income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 47,866 $ 63,288 $ 62,300 $ 81,450 $ 81,161 $ 173,454 $ 196,022 Merger-related and other charges 9,168 3,645 8,631 1,470 1,746 21,444 17,905 Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges (2,000 ) (820 ) (1,955 ) (323 ) (385 ) (4,775 ) (3,923 ) Net income - operating $ 55,034 $ 66,113 $ 68,976 $ 82,597 $ 82,522 $ 190,123 $ 210,004 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 47,866 $ 63,288 $ 62,300 $ 81,450 $ 81,161 $ 173,454 $ 196,022 Income tax expense 11,925 18,225 17,791 24,632 22,388 47,941 53,898 Provision for credit losses 30,268 22,753 21,783 19,831 15,392 74,804 44,082 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 90,059 $ 104,266 $ 101,874 $ 125,913 $ 118,941 $ 296,199 $ 294,002 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.39 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 $ 0.74 $ 0.74 $ 1.44 $ 1.78 Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.06 0.02 0.06 0.01 0.01 0.14 0.13 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.45 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 $ 1.58 $ 1.91 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 25.87 $ 25.98 $ 25.76 $ 24.38 $ 23.78 $ 25.87 $ 23.78 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (8.17 ) (8.15 ) (8.17 ) (7.25 ) (7.26 ) (8.17 ) (7.26 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 17.70 $ 17.83 $ 17.59 $ 17.13 $ 16.52 $ 17.70 $ 16.52 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 5.32 % 7.47 % 7.34 % 10.86 % 11.02 % 6.69 % 9.08 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.82 0.35 0.81 0.15 0.19 0.66 0.67 Return on common equity - operating 6.14 7.82 8.15 11.01 11.21 7.35 9.75 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 2.89 3.53 3.48 4.19 4.39 3.30 3.89 Return on tangible common equity - operating 9.03 % 11.35 % 11.63 % 15.20 % 15.60 % 10.65 % 13.64 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 0.68 % 0.95 % 0.95 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 0.86 % 1.06 % Merger-related and other charges, net of tax 0.11 0.05 0.11 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.07 Return on assets - operating 0.79 % 1.00 % 1.06 % 1.35 % 1.34 % 0.95 % 1.13 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 0.68 % 0.95 % 0.95 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 0.86 % 1.06 % Income tax expense 0.18 0.29 0.29 0.41 0.37 0.25 0.30 Provision for credit losses 0.45 0.35 0.34 0.33 0.25 0.38 0.24 Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision 1.31 1.59 1.58 2.07 1.94 1.49 1.60 Merger-related and other charges 0.13 0.06 0.13 0.02 0.03 0.11 0.10 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges 1.44 % 1.65 % 1.71 % 2.09 % 1.97 % 1.60 % 1.70 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 61.32 % 55.71 % 57.20 % 47.95 % 48.41 % 58.06 % 53.94 % Merger-related and other charges (3.89 ) (1.54 ) (3.53 ) (0.60 ) (0.75 ) (2.99 ) (2.74 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 57.43 % 54.17 % 53.67 % 47.35 % 47.66 % 55.07 % 51.20 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.85 % 11.89 % 11.90 % 11.25 % 11.12 % 11.85 % 11.12 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.33 ) (3.31 ) (3.36 ) (2.97 ) (3.01 ) (3.33 ) (3.01 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.34 ) (0.37 ) (0.37 ) (0.40 ) (0.41 ) (0.34 ) (0.41 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.18 % 8.21 % 8.17 % 7.88 % 7.70 % 8.18 % 7.70 %

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End 2023 2022 Linked

Year over

(in millions) Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Quarter

Change Year

Change LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,279 $ 3,111 $ 3,141 $ 2,735 $ 2,700 $ 168 $ 579 Income producing commercial RE 4,130 3,670 3,611 3,262 3,299 460 831 Commercial & industrial 2,504 2,550 2,442 2,252 2,238 (46 ) 266 Commercial construction 1,850 1,739 1,806 1,598 1,514 111 336 Equipment financing 1,534 1,510 1,447 1,374 1,281 24 253 Total commercial 13,297 12,580 12,447 11,221 11,032 717 2,265 Residential mortgage 3,043 2,905 2,756 2,355 2,149 138 894 Home equity lines of credit 941 927 930 850 832 14 109 Residential construction 399 463 492 443 423 (64 ) (24 ) Manufactured housing 343 340 326 317 301 3 42 Consumer 180 180 174 149 145 - 35 Total loans $ 18,203 $ 17,395 $ 17,125 $ 15,335 $ 14,882 $ 808 $ 3,321 LOANS BY MARKET Georgia $ 4,321 $ 4,281 $ 4,177 $ 4,051 $ 4,003 $ 40 $ 318 South Carolina 2,801 2,750 2,672 2,587 2,516 51 285 North Carolina 2,445 2,355 2,257 2,186 2,117 90 328 Tennessee 2,314 2,387 2,458 2,507 2,536 (73 ) (222 ) Florida 2,318 1,708 1,745 1,308 1,259 610 1,059 Alabama 1,070 1,062 1,029 - - 8 1,070 Commercial Banking Solutions 2,934 2,852 2,787 2,696 2,451 82 483 Total loans $ 18,203 $ 17,395 $ 17,125 $ 15,335 $ 14,882 $ 808 $ 3,321

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality (in thousands) 2023 Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 5,134 $ 3,471 $ 1,000 Income producing RE 30,255 32,542 10,603 Commercial & industrial 13,382 30,823 33,276 Commercial construction 1,065 115 475 Equipment financing 9,206 8,989 5,044 Total commercial 59,042 75,940 50,398 Residential mortgage 11,893 11,419 11,280 Home equity lines of credit 4,009 2,777 2,377 Residential construction 2,074 1,682 143 Manufactured housing 12,711 10,782 8,542 Consumer 89 19 55 Total nonaccrual loans 89,818 102,619 72,795 OREO and repossessed assets 1,065 1,118 608 Total NPAs $ 90,883 $ 103,737 $ 73,403

2023 Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average

Loans(1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average

Loans(1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average

Loans(1) NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ 582 0.07 % $ (205 ) (0.03)% $ 90 0.01 % Income producing RE 3,011 0.30 1,184 0.13 2,306 0.26 Commercial & industrial 17,542 2.71 2,746 0.44 225 0.04 Commercial construction (49 ) (0.01 ) (105 ) (0.02 ) (37 ) (0.01 ) Equipment financing 6,325 1.62 2,537 0.69 3,375 0.93 Total commercial 27,411 0.83 6,157 0.20 5,959 0.20 Residential mortgage (129 ) (0.02 ) (43 ) (0.01 ) (87 ) (0.01 ) Home equity lines of credit (2,784 ) (1.17 ) (59 ) (0.03 ) 33 0.01 Residential construction 341 0.31 623 0.53 (15 ) (0.01 ) Manufactured housing 1,168 1.34 620 0.75 628 0.76 Consumer 631 1.37 1,101 2.51 566 1.37 Total $ 26,638 0.59 $ 8,399 0.20 $ 7,084 0.17 (1)Annualized.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 192,726 $ 195,771 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 566,779 316,082 Federal funds and other short-term investments - 135,000 Cash and cash equivalents 759,505 646,853 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,182,112 3,614,333 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,992,364 and $2,191,073, respectively) 2,518,773 2,613,648 Loans held for sale 37,110 13,600 Loans and leases held for investment 18,202,807 15,334,627 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (201,557 ) (159,357 ) Loans and leases, net 18,001,250 15,175,270 Premises and equipment, net 371,435 298,456 Bank owned life insurance 344,647 299,297 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 994,142 779,248 Other assets 660,233 568,179 Total assets $ 26,869,207 $ 24,008,884 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,782,031 $ 7,643,081 NOW and interest-bearing demand 5,349,335 4,350,878 Money market 5,691,480 4,510,680 Savings 1,265,548 1,456,337 Time 3,554,619 1,781,482 Brokered 214,855 134,049 Total deposits 22,857,868 19,876,507 Short-term borrowings 37,348 158,933 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 550,000 Long-term debt 324,786 324,663 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 465,381 398,107 Total liabilities 23,685,383 21,308,210 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,745 and 4,000 shares Series I issued and

outstanding, respectively, $25,000 per share liquidation preference 90,283 96,422 Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,

118,975,652 and 106,222,758 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 118,976 106,223 Common stock issuable; 608,646 and 607,128 shares, respectively 12,782 12,307 Capital surplus 2,697,671 2,306,366 Retained earnings 596,617 508,844 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (332,505 ) (329,488 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,183,824 2,700,674 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 26,869,207 $ 24,008,884

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 273,781 $ 174,065 $ 760,696 $ 476,072 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,722, $2,568, $5,563 and $7,762, respectively 44,729 36,953 125,775 91,043 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 4,637 2,869 11,938 5,209 Total interest revenue 323,147 213,887 898,409 572,324 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 35,613 3,992 80,809 7,624 Money market 46,884 4,503 105,430 7,030 Savings 868 178 2,108 337 Time 33,368 1,207 75,464 2,322 Deposits 116,733 9,880 263,811 17,313 Short-term borrowings 189 27 3,186 27 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 5,761 - Long-term debt 3,669 4,206 11,339 12,515 Total interest expense 120,591 14,113 284,097 29,855 Net interest revenue 202,556 199,774 614,312 542,469 Provision for credit losses 30,268 15,392 74,804 44,082 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 172,288 184,382 539,508 498,387 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 10,315 9,569 28,791 28,644 Mortgage loan gains and other related fees 6,159 6,297 17,264 29,420 Wealth management fees 6,451 5,879 17,775 17,759 Gains from sales of other loans, net 2,688 2,228 6,909 9,226 Lending and loan servicing fees 2,985 2,946 9,979 7,518 Securities losses, net - - (1,644 ) (3,688 ) Other 3,379 5,003 19,499 15,474 Total noninterest income 31,977 31,922 98,573 104,353 Total revenue 204,265 216,304 638,081 602,740 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 81,173 67,823 236,121 208,062 Communications and equipment 10,902 8,795 31,654 27,718 Occupancy 10,941 9,138 31,024 27,381 Advertising and public relations 2,251 2,544 6,914 6,332 Postage, printing and supplies 2,386 2,190 7,305 6,308 Professional fees 7,006 4,821 19,670 14,670 Lending and loan servicing expense 2,697 2,333 7,546 7,746 Outside services - electronic banking 2,561 3,159 8,646 8,629 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 4,314 2,356 12,457 6,796 Amortization of intangibles 4,171 1,678 11,120 5,207 Merger-related and other charges 9,168 1,746 21,444 17,905 Other 6,904 6,172 22,785 16,066 Total noninterest expenses 144,474 112,755 416,686 352,820 Income before income taxes 59,791 103,549 221,395 249,920 Income tax expense 11,925 22,388 47,941 53,898 Net income 47,866 81,161 173,454 196,022 Preferred stock dividends, net of discount on repurchases 832 1,719 4,270 5,157 Earnings allocated to participating securities 259 407 939 1,007 Net income available to common shareholders $ 46,775 $ 79,035 $ 168,245 $ 189,858 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.74 $ 1.44 $ 1.78 Diluted 0.39 0.74 1.44 1.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 119,506 106,687 116,925 106,616 Diluted 119,624 106,800 117,084 106,732

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2) $ 18,055,402 $ 273,800 6.02 % $ 14,658,397 $ 174,168 4.71 % Taxable securities(3) 5,933,708 43,007 2.90 6,539,615 34,385 2.10 Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3) 368,148 2,313 2.51 493,115 3,449 2.80 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 538,039 5,093 3.76 614,755 3,106 2.00 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 24,895,297 324,213 5.17 22,305,882 215,108 3.83 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (209,472 ) (138,907 ) Cash and due from banks 225,831 231,376 Premises and equipment 367,217 290,768 Other assets(3) 1,568,824 1,261,236 Total assets $ 26,847,697 $ 23,950,355 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 5,285,513 35,613 2.67 $ 4,335,619 3,992 0.37 Money market 5,622,355 46,884 3.31 4,849,705 4,503 0.37 Savings 1,301,047 868 0.26 1,515,350 178 0.05 Time 3,473,191 31,072 3.55 1,635,580 984 0.24 Brokered time deposits 209,119 2,296 4.36 51,530 223 1.72 Total interest-bearing deposits 15,891,225 116,733 2.91 12,387,784 9,880 0.32 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 44,164 189 1.70 3,442 27 3.11 Long-term debt 324,770 3,669 4.48 324,444 4,206 5.14 Total borrowed funds 368,934 3,858 4.15 327,886 4,233 5.12 Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,260,159 120,591 2.94 12,715,670 14,113 0.44 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,916,272 8,176,987 Other liabilities 435,592 349,647 Total liabilities 23,612,023 21,242,304 Shareholders' equity 3,235,674 2,708,051 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 26,847,697 $ 23,950,355 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 203,622 $ 200,995 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.23 % 3.39 % Net interest margin (FTE)(4) 3.24 % 3.57 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $430 million in 2023 and $318 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2) $ 17,377,210 $ 760,802 5.85 % $ 14,426,470 $ 475,989 4.41 % Taxable securities(3) 5,982,615 120,212 2.68 6,274,230 83,281 1.77 Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3) 386,499 7,470 2.58 498,177 10,425 2.79 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 490,703 13,103 3.57 1,271,287 6,192 0.65 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 24,237,027 901,587 4.97 22,470,164 575,887 3.43 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (186,428 ) (129,278 ) Cash and due from banks 249,411 200,463 Premises and equipment 347,514 284,850 Other assets(3) 1,518,503 1,308,647 Total assets $ 26,166,027 $ 24,134,846 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 4,891,214 80,809 2.21 $ 4,520,079 7,624 0.23 Money market 5,349,265 105,430 2.64 4,992,357 7,030 0.19 Savings 1,341,033 2,108 0.21 1,483,169 337 0.03 Time 2,936,873 65,856 3.00 1,688,250 2,009 0.16 Brokered time deposits 280,293 9,608 4.58 65,133 313 0.64 Total interest-bearing deposits 14,798,678 263,811 2.38 12,748,988 17,313 0.18 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 98,884 3,186 4.31 1,383 27 2.61 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 166,355 5,761 4.63 - - - Long-term debt 324,737 11,339 4.67 322,600 12,515 5.19 Total borrowed funds 589,976 20,286 4.60 323,983 12,542 5.18 Total interest-bearing liabilities 15,388,654 284,097 2.47 13,072,971 29,855 0.31 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 7,226,096 7,958,392 Other liabilities 393,048 375,182 Total liabilities 23,007,798 21,406,545 Shareholders' equity 3,158,229 2,728,301 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 26,166,027 $ 24,134,846 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 617,490 $ 546,032 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.50 % 3.12 % Net interest margin (FTE)(4) 3.41 % 3.25 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $413 million in 2023 and $221 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of September 30, 2023, United Community has $26.9 billion in assets and 205 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community has been recognized nationally as a leader in customer service, financial performance, and workplace environment. Among the accolades, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. United Community was also recognized by Newsweek in 2023 as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America, is a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards and was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as "operating net income," "pre-tax, pre-provision income," "operating net income per diluted common share," "operating earnings per share," "tangible book value per common share," "operating return on common equity," "operating return on tangible common equity," "operating return on assets," "return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges," "return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision," "operating efficiency ratio," and "tangible common equity to tangible assets." These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to potential benefits of the First National Bank of South Miami merger, and the strength of our pipelines and their ability to support business growth across our markets and our belief that our high-quality balance sheet and business mix will support strong performance regardless of future economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the First National Bank of South Miami acquisition and other acquisitions may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships as a result of these acquisitions, (3) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies' customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to these acquisitions, (4) the risks relating to the integration of First National Bank of South Miami's and other acquired banks' operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (5) the risks associated with United's pursuit of future acquisitions, (6) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, and (7) general competitive, economic, political, regulatory and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in United's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Many of these factors are beyond United's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

