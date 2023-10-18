

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods major Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), while announcing higher first-quarter results, on Wednesday maintained its fiscal 2024 earnings view, while trimmed the lower end of its all-in sales growth forecast range.



For the year, the company continues to expect net earnings per share growth in the range of 6 to 9 percent from last year's $5.90. This outlook equates to earnings of $6.25 to $6.43 per share.



The earnings view has been maintained despite an incremental $600 million after tax of foreign exchange headwinds since its initial fiscal 2024 guidance in late July.



On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $6.07 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, P&G now expects fiscal 2024 all-in sales growth to be in the range of 2 to 4 percent versus the prior year, while previous outlook was all-in sales growth in the range of 3 to 4 percent.



The company continues to expect organic sales growth in the range of 4 to 5 percent.



In its first quarter, earnings increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.52 billion, or $1.83 per share, up from last year's $3.94 billion, or $1.57 per share. Analysts expected the company to earn $1.63 per share.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1 percent to $21.87 billion from $20.61 billion last year. Organic sales increased 7 percent.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, PG shares were trading at $48.40, up 1.5 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken