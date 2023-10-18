

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported Wednesday that its net income for the third quarter grew to $294 million or $0.60 per share, compared to $294 million or $0.59 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $349 million or $0.71 per share, compared to $335 million or $0.68 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues, less transaction-based expenses, for the quarter increased 6 percent to $940 million from last year's $890 million. Analysts expected revenues of $930.25 million for the quarter.



Separately, the Board of Directors of Nasdaq has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the company's outstanding common stock, payable on December 22, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business



