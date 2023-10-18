Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023
Massiver Impact erwartet! – % NEWS % – Hier ist man jetzt dabei
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
18.10.2023 | 13:48
TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary September 2023

TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary September 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 18

30/09/2023

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet

Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of September 2023. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson



TwentyFour Income Fund Factsheet September 2023
TwentyFour Income Fund Commentary September 2023
