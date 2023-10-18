NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.44 billion, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $1.44 billion, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.00 billion or $1.14 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $10.14 billion from $10.41 billion last year.
Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $1.44 Bln. vs. $1.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.04 -Revenue (Q3): $10.14 Bln vs. $10.41 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.42 to $4.46
