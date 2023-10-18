

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.26 billion, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $2.49 billion, or $1.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $13.27 billion from $12.99 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2.26 Bln. vs. $2.49 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.38 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.22 -Revenue (Q3): $13.27 Bln vs. $12.99 Bln last year.



