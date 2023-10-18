Elects James P. Quinlan as Chairman of Skinject Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2023) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (TSXV: MDCX) ("Medicus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Huma Qamar, MD as the Chief Scientific Officer & Head of R&D Program.

Dr. Qamar has worked in the clinical research field for some of the most renowned Ivy league institutions such as Yale University, Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania. She has robust experience in developing Phase I-IV clinical protocols and execution of clinical studies, FDA inspections, billing and compliance audits, and medical affairs team management. She has expertise in multiple therapeutic areas, including Oncology (Heme-Onc, CAR-T, rare tumors, sarcoma, melanoma, Women's health, GU & GI, fetal oncology), gene therapy, vaccines, rheumatology, dermatology, neurology, cardiology, hepatology, and infectious diseases. Dr. Qamar was most recently serving as the Head of Clinical Development & Clinical Operations at Ocugen Inc.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Qamar to lead our R&D program," stated Dr. Raza Bokhari, Exec. Chairman & CEO. "Huma is a trusted and a respected leader in the industry, well-liked by her peers and superiors, and is well known for her laser sharp focus and sense of urgency to deliver measurable results in drug development."

The company also announced election of James P. Quinlan, Medicus Chief Financial Officer, as Chairman of the Board, Skinject, Inc, the wholly owned subsidiary of Medicus, along with Dr. Edward J Brennan, the Chief Medical Officer of the company, and Carolyn Bonner, the President of company, as members of the Skinject, Inc, Board of Directors.

About Medicus Pharma Ltd:

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (TSXV: MDCX) is a clinical stage, multi-strategy holding company focused on investing in and accelerating novel life sciences and bio-technology companies through FDA approved clinical trials.

Through our diverse experience and extensive industry network, we are building Medicus into a leading pharmaceutical holding company, committed to delivering better treatment outcomes and alleviate pain and suffering. Utilizing a thesis driven collaborative process, we identify, acquire and advance relatively de-risked clinical stage assets through clinical development and commercialization.

Skinject Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Medicus Pharma Ltd, is a development stage, life sciences company focused on commercializing novel, non-invasive treatment for basal cell and squamous cell skin cancer using patented dissolvable microneedle patch to deliver chemotherapeutic agent to eradicate tumors cells. The company currently has an FDA approved phase 2 trial actively recruiting patients.

