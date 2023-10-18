North Berwick, Scotland--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2023) - WESTERN GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. (TSXV: WGLD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced drilling on its Lagalochan Property, near Oban in Scotland.

The drilling programme will primarily test the skarn mineralisation on the western margins of the system that has never previously been drilled, extensions to the porphyry-stockwork zone at North Hill, and secondary porphyry targets to the west.

Several historic drill holes from surface to > 500m depth with low grade porphyry stockwork mineralisation encountered (e.g., hole LD13-01A , 537m @ 0.18% Cu, 0.1 g/t Au, 2.6 g/t Ag, 73 ppm Mo - see disclosure in the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Lagalochan Property, as described below).

Skarn mineralisation is an important source of copper, lead, zinc and gold mineralisation worldwide and occurs where the porphyry intrudes into carbonate rocks. An outcrop in the area has indicated copper and gold mineralisation is present in skarns (with values up to 1m @ 29.4 g/t Au, 30.2 g/t Ag 0.11% Cu), encountered in rock chip sampling (see the Technical Report for the Lagalochan Property, as described below).

"This current drilling programme aims to assess the wider potential of the property outside of the known porphyry mineralisation at North Hill," commented Harry Dobson, Chairman. "Historical work and our own efforts in recent years provide indications that porphyry and porphyry related mineralisation could be more extensive than previously thought."

The Company expects to advance the Lagalochan Property exploration work in accordance with the Technical Report recommendations. Additional exploration of the Lorne Project may include Geophysics testing, including a joint IP/Mag. survey proposed to test the subsurface expression of mineralised bodies, identifying and prioritising potential target areas, site preparation and drilling.

About Western Gold Exploration

The Company is a mineral exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WGLD". The Company is focused on the exploration of mineral properties in Scotland and discovering new opportunities across the underexplored Caledonian Appalachian and identifying locations of gold and critical metal deposits. The Company's principal focus is its Lorne Project, which includes the Lagalochan copper gold porphyry property located in Argyll, Scotland (the "Lagalochan Property"), and the adjacent and nearby properties along the Lorne Fault Zone.

On 29 November 2022, the Company filed a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant, independent Technical Report (the "Technical Report") on the Lagalochan Property. The Technical Report and additional information about the Company are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website: www.westerngoldexploration.com.

Review by Qualified Person, Quality Control and Reports

David Pym (CGeol), a consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101) who supervised, verified and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this press release on behalf of the Company. Verification included checking a proportion of the reported assays (excluding historical) in the Company database against the issued laboratory assay certificates. In addition, verification has included checking the location and orientation of the drill collars in the Company database against historic maps and reports.

