Axiros North America, Inc.: Axiros and Zyxel Announce Advanced Interoperability Benchmarking of User Services Platform

Telecommunications Innovators Highlight Industry Advances at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2023

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Software manufacturer Axiros North America, Inc., a subsidiary of global telecommunications firm Axiros GmbH, and Zyxel Communications, an industry-leading provider of secure broadband networking, internet access and connected home products, today announce the successful completion of exhaustive interoperability benchmarking between Zyxel Gigabit Ethernet Gateway and Wireless Extenders and the advanced device management platform from Axiros, AXESS 5, with its native USP protocol support.

Axiros. Lasting Advantage

The User Services Platform specification, often abbreviated as USP, is an industry standardized protocol documented in the Broadband Forum Technical Report TR-369, designed by expert members, including Axiros, to ultimately replace TR-069 for provisioning and management of devices in the customer premise, connected homes and in advanced applications such as WiFi optimization and the Internet of Things (IoT). While TR-069 continues to remain viable and popular in the market with the use of carrier quality Autoconfiguration Servers (ACS), USP in certain configurations enables secure, persistent connection to single or multiple parts of a device data model, allowing powerful inspection of device performance for proactive and reactive service delivery monitoring and optimization.

"Internet broadband service providers of all types are requiring USP support in their enterprise management software and in the modems, routers and gateways that are provisioned and monitored by powerful platforms such as AXESS 5," said Michael Shaw, President of Axiros North America, Inc. "While Axiros and Zyxel have a long history of software-hardware interoperability, our benchmarking of the newest series of Zyxel high-speed Gateways and Extenders for USP operations were focused on advanced WiFi and Call Center use cases with Axiros AXESS 5 USP Controllers. Driven by the needs of leading service providers, the feature-focused benchmarking of USP utilizing the WebSocket message transfer protocol (MTP) demonstrates we are capable, responsive and we are prepared. Outcome-based USP projects will create exponential improvement for call center operations, reduce operational expenses and uplift end-user satisfaction.

This technology cooperation is a milestone for the two companies that both serve cable broadband, fixed wireless and gigabit fiber Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in North America, and around the world. As recently as July, Zyxel announced a significant supply partnership with a growing premium broadband provider in the U.S., and Axiros continues to provide its AXACT embedded USP agents and AXESS USP server-side solutions in the marketplace.

"We consider the Axiros USP interoperability benchmarking of our high-speed series of Gigabit Ethernet Gateway and Wireless Extenders to be a significant step forward in the market. USP operations with the WebSocket MTP will herald in a new era of participation at the tip of the technology spear in North America," stated Jason Han, Director of Product Management at Zyxel Communications. "In short, USP allows Zyxel users to better manage, better monitor and better utilize the important data generated from service delivery hardware, which in turn helps them better service the retail customer receiving broadband service in their home or business."

Both Axiros and Zyxel expect to continue interoperability and feature-focused benchmarking in line with advanced research and market requirements across their respective product ranges. For more details, visit Axiros and Zyxel at the addresses below or schedule a joint meeting at your convenience.

ABOUT AXIROS

Axiros is a world leader in the innovation and development of award-winning multiprotocol enterprise device management software solutions for communications service providers (CSP) offering telecommunications services and information, media services, content, entertainment and application services over networks with various infrastructure, such as FWA, FTTx, Satellite and HFC. Axiros North America, Inc., a subsidiary of Axiros GmbH, Germany, specializes in the delivery of Axiros applications in powerful, managed cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) programs for premium communications network operators and partners. The company offers USP Agents and USP Controllers separately or as elements of a unified licensed solution. To learn more about Axiros, visit www.axiros.com.

ABOUT ZYXEL COMMUNICATIONS

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 30 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that's keeping service providers ahead of the competition. To learn more about Zyxel, visit www.Zyxel.com.

Contact Information

WMC Shaw

President

shaw@axiros.com

2026412001

Related Images

Axiros. Lasting Advantage Zyxel Communications

SOURCE: Axiros North America, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/794076/axiros-and-zyxel-announce-advanced-interoperability-benchmarking-of-user-services-platform-usp