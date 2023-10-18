Adcore Inc.: Adcore Announces an Estimated $10 Million Ad Spend Contract

A Leading Health and Wellness Company Based in Australia Enters into an Agreement for up to $10 Million in Ad Spend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way, today announced a new digital advertising contract with a health and wellness company based in Australia. The total advertising spend for this endeavor is for a budget of up to CAD $10 million dollars over an up-to 12-month term of the contract, potentially generating approximately CAD $1 million in revenue for Adcore.

Adcore is proud to announce a partnership with a leading health and wellness company based in Australia and New Zealand. Leveraging Adcore's cutting-edge Feeditor app, designed to enhance sales performance, broaden market reach, and streamline operations, Adcore will assume the responsibility of managing the client's digital advertising campaigns across various networks, including Meta, Google, and Criteo, among others.

This marketing initiative will specifically target health-conscious individuals in Australia and New Zealand, recognized as some of the most health-conscious consumers globally. The proprietary Feeditor app simplifies the advertising process, eliminating the need for developer assistance. It seamlessly transforms the client's product data into recognizable templates, facilitating effortless synchronization with shopping and marketing platforms, and ensuring a frictionless purchasing experience for customers.

The agreement includes an initial pilot period of 4 months, with the option to extend this partnership for an additional 8 months. Adcore is excited to embark on this journey, committed to delivering exceptional results and value to our client.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore, commented, "We are proud to announce this significant digital advertising contract with a prominent health and wellness company based in Australia. Our team's dedication, expertise, and innovative solutions have positioned Adcore as a leader in the industry. Over the term of this contract, we will manage a digital advertising budget of up to CAD $10 million dollars, potentially generating approximately CAD $1 million in revenue for Adcore. This new contract reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is a leading AI-powered marketing and online learning technology company.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) powered technology, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Adcore also runs Amphy, the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace. Learners can choose from thousands of classes across hundreds of categories to grow their passions, skills and expand their children's learning opportunities. Instructors on the Amphy platform join a vibrant virtual teacher community that promotes and supports their success through enrichment seminars, marketing and advertising, and a suite of tools that allow them to run their classes hassle-free and focus on their students. Amphy students gain access to high-quality, personalized classes that are accessible 24/7, while joining a growing community of lifelong learners.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit?https://www.adcore.com/investors/, https://www.adcore.com/blog or follow us on LinkedIn. For more information about Amphy please visit ?https://www.amphy.com/ and https://blog.amphy.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn,?Facebook,?Instagram and?YouTube.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains or may contain certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FUTURE ORIENTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information contained in this press release, as such term is defined by applicable securities laws, has been approved by management of Adcore as of the date hereof and is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the new digital advertising contract with a health and wellness company based in Australia. Readers are cautioned that any such future oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.

For further information please contact:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd

Chief Partnerships Officer

Telephone: 647-497-5337

Email: martijn@adcore.com

Investor Relations

Glen Akselrod

Bristol Capital

Telephone: 905-326-1888 ext 1

Email: info@bristolir.com

Investor Relations Europe

Dr. Eva Reuter

Dr. Reuter Investor Relations

Telephone: +49 (0) 69 1532 5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

SOURCE: Adcore Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793807/adcore-announces-an-estimated-10-million-ad-spend-contract