IFT to Sponsor Panel Sessions at Auto Finance Summit and Power Sports Finance Summit in Las Vegas

BPO leaders to promote the benefits of intelligent outsourcing

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), the leading business process outsourcing company for lenders, announced that it will sponsor two panel sessions at the collocated Auto Finance Summit 2023 and Power Sports Financing Summit in Las Vegas. The events will take place October 29 - 31 at the Bellagio Hotel.

IFT will sponsor The Power Sports Summit's session, "Digitization Strategies and Technologies," scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on October 30. The company also agreed to sponsor the Auto Finance Summit session, "Examining the State of Capital Markets and Funding Costs." This panel is part of the summit's Risk Track, and is scheduled for October 30 at 3:30 p.m.

IFT's executives have decades of experience in the lending industry, which the team leverages to deliver smart sourcing services for lenders across a range of markets. The company's agents are well-versed in the complexities of automotive and power sports lending, enabling IFT to seamlessly provide reliable and cost-effective services in areas that include front- and back-office processes, such as customer service, inside sales, collections, and onboarding.

IFT's services allow lenders to pursue new business activities, lower costs, reallocate staff resources, and build brand loyalty-without investing in in-house staff. IFT relies on AI-based tools to automate workflows and improve productivity.

"We are delighted to be sponsoring these two sessions at the Auto Finance Summit and Power Sports Finance Summit, to educate lenders on the trends and solutions that should impact their respective organizations over the next year," said Tod Chisholm, IFT's president. "As a company that is committed to helping lenders improve profitability and efficiency through smart sourcing, we are eager to meet with lenders at both conferences and describe how our services can tangibly transform their operations."

For more on how IFT and smart sourcing teams can support lenders in the automotive and power sports equipment sectors, helping them increase business, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions to lenders across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep lending expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's highly trained North American-based agents are fully trained in all lending and financial services processes, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. IFT's services enable lenders to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

