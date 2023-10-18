SOBR Safe, Inc.: California Courts are Approving the Use of SOBRsure for Alcohol Monitoring Mandates

SOBRsafe Technology is Clearing Hurdles to Become an Alternative to Legacy Monitoring Solutions

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that multiple California judges have approved the SOBRsure wearable band for court-ordered alcohol monitoring, creating precedent for replacing legacy solutions like breathalyzers and ankle bracelets.

SOBRsure as a Compelling New Solution for Mandated Monitoring

Continuous, passive monitoring - no inconvenient administered or scheduled testing

Non-invasive and hygienic - no breathe, blood, saliva or urine required

Discrete, fitness-style wristband - no bulky, stigmatized and uncomfortable hardware

SOBRsure also features app-based alcohol detection alerts, pinpoint location tracking and band removal notifications. The technology self-calibrates to individual users to optimize accuracy, and acclimates to its immediate surroundings to eliminate the effects of disruptive environmental influences.

"We acknowledge that this is a small sample size and laws vary by state, but this is incredible progress for and validation of a product that has been on the market for a very short period," stated SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini. "There is a demonstrated need for an evolved solution in family trust and court-ordered monitoring, and we believe that SOBRsure will gain credibility as our brand continues to grow."

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation, probation management and teen drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or the family car. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

