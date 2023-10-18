Safe Pro Group Inc.: Airborne Response Awarded Four New Multi-Year Drone Services Contracts From Enterprise Customers

Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) Services Subsidiary of Safe Pro Group Continues to Expand Work with Leading Florida-based Enterprises as a Trusted Service Provider

AVENTURA and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Safe Pro Group Inc. ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of safety and security solutions for people and infrastructure, today announced that its Airborne Response ("Airborne Response") subsidiary, a premier provider of Mission Critical Unmanned Solutions® using small uncrewed aircraft systems (sUAS), has been awarded four new multi-year services contracts, plus one contract extension, to provide its drone-based inspection and monitoring services to customers including a leading power utility and a property insurance company in Florida.

Under the terms of their respective contracts, Airborne Response's flight teams will utilize UAS (or drones), to help routinely monitor the condition of Florida's power lines and poles, as well as residential properties, conducting operations to assess the impact of storm damage. The Company and its crews will also conduct additional emergency and disaster response services to help recover from severe weather incidents such as hurricanes and events that could impact critical infrastructure within Florida. Airborne Response has provided critical infrastructure inspection and monitoring services for major utility and telecom network operators in Florida for over five years.

"These latest contract awards clearly demonstrate the operational value and the growing trust in Airborne Response's drone services, and we are pleased to further build upon our long-standing relationships with our enterprise customers," says Christopher Todd, Founder and President of Airborne Response. "As the drone inspection market continues to evolve, we are looking forward to introducing innovative new methods for the collection and analysis of aerial data, including a greater use of artificial intelligence. By applying exciting new technologies, we believe we can further improve the actional intelligence we can deliver, enabling our clients to support their customers more efficiently and reliably."

Airborne Response customers are comprised of leading energy, telecommunications, and insurance firms located across Florida. The Company deploys highly trained and certified drone pilots to collect aerial imagery used to document and help assess the condition of critical infrastructure and property vital to life and safety. As a member of the Safe Pro Group, Airborne Response intends to expand its offerings by leveraging technology advancements, including AI to enhance further its capabilities and support applications in new sectors such as public safety.

Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO, Safe Pro Group, Inc., commented, "Securing new, long-term contracts in support of our State's critical infrastructure is a key element in Safe Pro Group's strategic plan. Bulit on years of proven performance, Airborne Response is a trusted partner for some of the largest and most recognized enterprises in Florida, creating a strong foundation for continued growth and expansion."

For more information about Airborne Response, please visit airborneresponse.com. If you are a remote pilot available for work, please visit pilots.airborneresponse.com. To learn more about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group has strategically acquired and assembled best-of-breed Drone services, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and ballistic protection manufacturing companies enabling it to provide the industry's first turnkey solution for next generation demining. Safe Pro is led by a team of Executives and Subject Matter Experts (SME) drawn from the Government and Commercial sectors dedicated to assembling unique safety and security technologies and solutions. Through a layered approach to the development and integration of advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning, drone-based remote sensing technologies and services, and personal protective gear, Safe Pro Group can provide Governments, Enterprises and NGOs with innovative solutions designed to respond to evolving threats. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

About Airborne Response

Airborne Response is the premier provider of Mission Critical Unmanned Solutions®, capturing aerial intelligence using small uncrewed aircraft systems (sUAS). Airborne Response serves industry and government customers in the critical infrastructure, emergency services, and disaster response sectors. Airborne Response is a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Pro Group, Inc., a U.S. safety, and security solutions provider dedicated to protecting those who protect us all. For more information on Airborne Response, please visit: http://airborneresponse.com

