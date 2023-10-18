New Software-as-a-Service offering allows users to manage all of their sites from anywhere

StorMagic®, solving the world's edge data problems, today announced the immediate availability of a new Software as a Service SaaS) tool that allows users to easily monitor and manage all of their SvSAN clusters around the world. StorMagic Edge Control simplifies the process and tools required for day-to-day SvSAN cluster administration. SvSAN customers with multiple locations can significantly reduce the time spent managing their edge sites, whether they are using VMware, Microsoft or KVM hypervisors.

"ESG research shows increasing demand for data storage at the edge which fuels an increased need for monitoring solutions that can help address the complexity of storage at the edge," said Scott Sinclair, practice director at Enterprise Strategy Group. "SvSAN customers can greatly benefit by adding StorMagic Edge Control into their toolkits; the dashboard views and list formats will make centralized data management much easier and more accessible."

Edge Control delivers centralized administration for SvSAN environments of all sizes. Customers can now manage all SvSAN deployments in any location from a single pane of glass. Dashboard and system views provide a fast but comprehensive status of all of their virtual storage appliances (VSAs), allowing them to keep their environment up-to-date more easily and react faster as needed.

"StorMagic customers of any size can now manage their entire SvSAN estate, whether it's one site or thousands of sites around the world," said Bruce Kornfeld, chief marketing and product officer, StorMagic. "Edge Control is particularly interesting for customers who are considering switching from VMware to Microsoft or Linux KVM because SvSAN and Edge Control are both hypervisor agnostic."

Pricing and Availability

Edge Control version 1.0 is available today from StorMagic. SvSAN customers can download and begin using the software immediately, free of charge.

About StorMagic

StorMagic is solving the world's edge data problems. We help organizations store, protect and use data at and from the edge. StorMagic's solutions ensure data is always protected and available, no matter the type or location, to provide value anytime, anywhere. StorMagic's storage and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. Visit www.stormagic.com.

