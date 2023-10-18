Anzeige
WKN: A2P8AW | ISIN: US9713781048 | Ticker-Symbol: WS11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.10.2023 | 14:10
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.: WillScot Mobile Mini to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 1, 2023

PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after market close.

Chief Executive Officer Brad Soultz and President and Chief Financial Officer Tim Boswell will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the live call by phone, use the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2ce9e6dc68744e0c9ac96d9c78fbfe6c

You will be provided with dial-in details after registering. To avoid delays, we recommend that participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be accessible via the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website www.willscotmobilemini.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 12 months following the call.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible space and storage solutions. The Company's diverse product offering includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, climate-controlled storage units, and a thoughtfully curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other services so its solutions are turnkey for customers. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com

Media Contact Information

Jake Saylor

jake.saylor@willscot.com

Investor Contact Information

Nick Girardi

nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com


