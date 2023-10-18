Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023

WKN: A1JVA8 | ISIN: CA27887W1005 | Ticker-Symbol: EOI
Tradegate
17.10.23
17:39 Uhr
0,120 Euro
+0,004
+3,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2023 | 14:26
116 Leser

(0)

Eco Oil & Gas Ltd.: Eco Oil & Gas Ltd Announces Director Dealing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX.V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins in South Africa, Namibia, and Guyana, announces that Gil Holzman, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, today purchased 216,135 common shares in the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of 9.5 pence per share (the "Share Purchase").

Following the Share Purchase, Gil Holzman, together with his spouse, is beneficially interested in, in aggregate, 9,780,259 Common Shares representing approximately 2.64 per cent. of the Company's currently issued share capital, being 370,173,680 Common Shares.

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Gil Holzman, CEO
Colin Kinley, COO
Alice Carroll, Head of Corporate Sustainability

+44(0)781 729 5070

Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris
James Bellman

Berenberg (Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt
Detlir Elezi

Echelon Capital (Financial Adviser N. America Markets)

Ryan Mooney
Simon Akit

+1 (403) 606 4852
+1 (416) 8497776

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company holds a 15% Working Interest in the 1,800 km2 Orinduik Block Operated by Tullow Oil. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

Offshore South Africa, Eco is Operator and holds a 50% working interest in Block 2B and a 26.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B operated by Africa Oil Corp., totalling some 20,643km2.

PDMR notification

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Gil Holzman

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

CEO and Director of the Company

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD.

b)

LEI

213800WPR7ASTDWQUW50

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Common shares of no par value in the Company

Identification code

CA27887W1005

b)

Nature of the Transaction

Purchase of common shares of no par value in the Company

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

9.5p

216,135

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

N/A (Single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction?

18 October 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

AIM (LSE)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/794120/eco-atlantic-oil-and-gas-ltd-announces-director-dealing

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
