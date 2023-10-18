Eco Oil & Gas Ltd.: Eco Oil & Gas Ltd Announces Director Dealing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX.V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins in South Africa, Namibia, and Guyana, announces that Gil Holzman, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company, today purchased 216,135 common shares in the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of 9.5 pence per share (the "Share Purchase").

Following the Share Purchase, Gil Holzman, together with his spouse, is beneficially interested in, in aggregate, 9,780,259 Common Shares representing approximately 2.64 per cent. of the Company's currently issued share capital, being 370,173,680 Common Shares.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil & gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

Offshore Guyana in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company holds a 15% Working Interest in the 1,800 km2 Orinduik Block Operated by Tullow Oil. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in four offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 98, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 28,593 km2 in the Walvis Basin.

Offshore South Africa, Eco is Operator and holds a 50% working interest in Block 2B and a 26.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B operated by Africa Oil Corp., totalling some 20,643km2.

PDMR notification

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Gil Holzman 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status CEO and Director of the Company b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. b) LEI 213800WPR7ASTDWQUW50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Common shares of no par value in the Company Identification code CA27887W1005 b) Nature of the Transaction Purchase of common shares of no par value in the Company c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 9.5p 216,135 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A (Single transaction) e) Date of the transaction? 18 October 2023 f) Place of the transaction AIM (LSE)

