Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.: Ensysce Biosciences Announces Poster Presentation at the AAPS 2023 PharmSci 360

Poster Presentation to Showcase the Optimization Process of Ensysce's PF614-MPAR Formulation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or "Company"), a clinical-stage company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety, today announced Dr. Dolly Jacob, Director Integrated Development Services of Quotient Sciences, will present the collaborative work of Ensysce and Quotient Sciences in the poster titled, "Development of an extended release nafamostat formulation for prescription drug overdose protection" at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) 2023 PharmSci 360 event on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, in Orlando, FL.

The AAPS PharmSci 360 event highlights the end-to-end drug discovery and development process through five detailed tracks from Discovery and Basic Research through Manufacturing, Formulation and Delivery. The poster will feature the translational development of Ensysce's PF614-MPAR for treatment of severe pain, designed to prevent both abuse and overdose.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Jacobs present the collective work of Ensysce and Quotient Sciences showcasing the groundbreaking progress in the development of PF614-MPAR, our opioid pain medication with overdose protection," said Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce Biosciences. "The AAPS PharmSci 360 event is a unique opportunity to present the Translational Pharmaceutics Platform of Quotient which Ensysce successfully used for the development of what we believe is the first opioid product with oral overdose protection. This event attracts a broad audience of industry experts and leaders, and we hope they share our enthusiasm for this transformational treatment in the battle against opioid abuse and overdose."

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as "may," "intends," "can," "might," "will," "expect," "plan," "possible," "believe" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Ensysce will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Ensysce's management that, although Ensysce believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Ensysce expected. In addition, Ensysce's business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Ensysce's product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; the ability of Ensysce to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; the dilutive effect of stock issuances from our fundraising; and Ensysce's and its partners' ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Ensysce's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:

Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793923/ensysce-biosciences-announces-poster-presentation-at-the-aaps-2023-pharmsci-360