BioStem Technologies, Inc.: BioStem Technologies to Present at the Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / BioStem Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:BSEM), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of placental derived biologics for advanced wound care, will present at the 2023 virtual Fall Foliage MicroCap Rodeo Conference to be held from October 24th - 27th.

Jason Matuszewski, Chief Executive Officer of BioStem, said, "BioStem has achieved a number of significant milestones in 2023, including the strategic acquisition of Auxocell Laboratories' assets and securing an agreement with NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to commercialize our amniotic tissue allograft under the Avenova® Allograft brand for ocular surface repair. With our newly formed partnership with Lovell® Government Services, we are also pleased to have been listed on key government contract vehicles for the Department of Defense and the Department of Veteran Affairs.

"In September 2023, we announced the nationwide launch of AmnioWrap2TM in collaboration with leading US wound market solutions provider, Venture Medical, LLC. The same month we received Independent Review Board approval for a clinical study evaluating our Vendaje product for Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU) and we expect to initiate this study before year-end.

"My colleagues and I look forward to sharing these numerous achievements, how they are positioning us for success, and our forward-looking strategy to continue our growth trajectory into 2024 and beyond with investors at the MicroCap Rodeo," said Mr. Matuszewski.

The presentation will begin at 9:00 ET on Wednesday, October 25. To register to attend and access the presentation, please visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2995/49249 . BioStem's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, October 26th and Friday, October 27th with approved investors.

To register for a one-on-one meeting with BioStem, please visit MicroCap Rodeo .

BioStem's structural tissue allograft product portfolio includes VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, VENDAJE OPTIC® and AmnioWrap2TM.

About Vendaje? and AmnioWrap2TM

Vendaje and AmnioWrap2 are placental-derived, minimally manipulated dehydrated tissue allografts that serve as a protective covering for soft tissue wounds. The product is comprised of extracellular matrix scaffolding which provides mechanical protection and functional support for cell migration, growth factors that help modulate proliferation and angiogenesis, and anti-inflammatory cytokines that inhibit inflammatory effects, all critical to aiding the body's natural healing cascade.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:BSEM):

BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies' quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks ("AATB"). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices ("cGTP") and current Good Manufacturing Processes ("cGMP"). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company's FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for statements of historical fact, this release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company's products; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company's products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete;(4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company's ability to raise funds to expand its business; (6) the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and may incur losses in the future; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the Company's ability to maintain production of its products in sufficient quantities to meet demand; and (10) the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, if any, on the Company's fiscal condition and results of operations; You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

BioStem Technologies, Inc.

Phone: 954-380-8342

Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com

E-Mail: info@biostemtech.com

Twitter: @BSEM_Tech

Facebook: BioStemTechnologies

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

646-863-6893

SOURCE: BioStem Technologies, Inc.

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/793914/biostem-technologies-to-present-at-the-fall-foliage-microcap-rodeo-conference