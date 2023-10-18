

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone construction output contracted in August, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Construction output shrank 1.1 percent on a monthly basis in August, offsetting the 1.0 percent gain in July.



Civil engineering posted a notable 2.1 percent decrease, while building construction was down only by 0.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, production in the construction sector slid 0.1 percent, in contrast to the 1.2 percent increase in July.



Construction output in the EU27 fell 0.7 percent on a monthly basis in August but it grew 0.2 percent from the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance: Der Indien Report Ihre Chancen im größten Wachstumsmarkt: 3 indische Top-Aktien. Die Highlights dieses Spezialreports: 1. Indien als Wachstumsriese, 2. Indiens Wirtschaft boomt!, 3. 3 Top-Performance-Aktien. Jetzt kostenlos downloaden. Hier klicken