Itasca, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2023) - FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) (the "Company"), today announced that CEO Larry Swets, Jr. will present at the ThinkEquity Conference at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City at 3:00 pm ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023, in South Salon I. FGF management will be available for meetings throughout the day.

FG Financial Group, Inc. is a reinsurance and asset management holding company focused on collateralized and loss capped reinsurance and merchant banking that allocates capital in partnership with Fundamental Global®, a private partnership led by Kyle Cerminara and Joe Moglia, as well as other strategic investors. The Company's principal business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and affiliates.

