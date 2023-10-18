Emapta obtains two ISO certifications

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2023) - Emapta, a leading outsourcing services provider that employs skilled professionals in many talent-rich hubs to fulfill its clients' needs for efficient and dependable team members. The company passed the ISO certification audit for its information security (ISO 27001) and data privacy (ISO 27701) management systems this September 2023.

Justin Arrojado, Emapta's Head of Internal Audit, stated, "These are two of the most important certifications to maintain." The journey towards the certification, Arrojado shared, was rigorous as external auditors had to conduct deep, independent audits of the company's information management security system.

While the ISO 27001 certification proves Emapta's commitment to maintaining a robust information security management system, the ISO 27701 certification demonstrates that the company has "the necessary technical, administrative, and physical safeguards to ensure that personal data are properly handled in accordance with applicable privacy laws," Arrojado explained.

Apart from ISO certifications, the company also passed the SOC 2 attestation for Security & Privacy Trust Service Criteria, another independent audit that follows a standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The SOC 2 audit shows that Emapta's data management practices meet the strict security standards in the United States, which are heavily regulated industries.

"Our global customers can have peace of mind knowing that our processes, systems, and measures align with the golden standards of the industry," Arrojado said. "We even have our internal, independent audit department to ensure that these controls are operating effectively and continue to comply with our certifications," he added.

For Emapta, all certifications and attestations are part of its long-term plan to help clients' businesses grow in the safest and most secure global environment. "We are now on our way to getting an attestation from the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)," said Arrojado.



Emapta obtains two ISO certifications



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10036/183422_0524ed3a04c20baa_001full.jpg

About Emapta

Emapta is an ISO-certified global talent solutions provider trusted by hundreds of businesses across industries and geographies. With a presence across Southeast Asia, East Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, Emapta specializes in delivering top talent tailored to meet the staffing needs of companies worldwide. For more information about the company, visit www.emapta.com.

Contact:

Kassy Rosewitz

kassy.rosewitz@emapta.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183422