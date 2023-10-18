BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform whose embedded payments solution is used by many leading SaaS platforms, today announces an astounding 168% year-over-year growth in embedded merchants processing payments through their embedded payments solutions. This remarkable achievement underscores BlueSnap's unwavering commitment to help software platforms maximize revenue globally. BlueSnap launched their suite of embedded payments products in April 2022.

Embedded payments have rapidly gained momentum with software platforms looking to embed payment functionality directly within their software platform's user experience, so neither the platform nor their clients need to integrate with another provider to accept payments.

BlueSnap's Embedded Payments and Payfac-as-a-Service solutions enable companies to build and implement their own branded payment experiences globally, which can increase revenue for their business through payment monetization and optimization. Software platforms leveraging BlueSnap's Embedded Payments and Payfac-as-a-Service solutions can build more meaningful revenue streams because of the ability to profit from payments revenue as well as increase customer retention.

"We are thrilled to announce this impressive 168% year-over-year growth in embedded merchants using our global payment orchestration platform," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO at BlueSnap. "This milestone showcases the trust software platforms have in BlueSnap to provide them with payment innovations to help them thrive in an ever-changing and competitive software market."

BlueSnap's Embedded Payments Suite of products uses their Global Payment Orchestration Platform which enables businesses to optimize payments wherever they sell and benefit from value-added services all through a single integration. With BlueSnap's platform, businesses can turn modules on and off by country, by product, by issuer and more. For more information about BlueSnap and their embedded payments and global payment orchestration technology, visit BlueSnap.com.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments in a better way. Our Global Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for global embedded payments, we offer white-labelled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that supports marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47+ countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com

