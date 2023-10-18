Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.10.2023
WKN: 855783 | ISIN: US4891701009
München
18.10.23
08:01 Uhr
23,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
18.10.2023 | 15:06
65 Leser
KENNAMETAL INTRODUCES NEW TURNING GRADE FEATURING KENGOLD TECHNOLOGY

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today its new KCU10B turning grade, an innovative update to its KCU10 platform with an enhanced KENGold coating technology for edge protection. This universal cutting solution is designed for machinists in aerospace and defense, automotive, energy and general engineering markets requiring maximum output when cutting a broad range of difficult-to-machine materials.

Switch up materials, not tools, with this grade's newly engineered PVD multilayer coating that improves wear resistance and enhances process security.

"We engineered this new turning solution to excel in finishing applications across industries," said Scott Etling, Vice President of Marketing, Global Product Management. "Designed with our multilayer, nanostructure PVD coating technology, KCU10B supports machining with higher quality, consistent power on more materials and a longer tool life."

KCU10B joins the company's KENGold portfolio, which delivers consistency in multi-material cutting, improved wear resistance and enhanced process security-including when used on steels and stainless steels. The innovative coating technology was introduced last year with Kennametal's KCP25C turning grade, setting a new standard for steel turning applications.

About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2249629/KCU10B_Priority_photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kennametal-introduces-new-turning-grade-featuring-kengold-technology-301959196.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
