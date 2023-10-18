DJ OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (UCAP) OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Oct-2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD) DEALING DATE: 17/10/2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1172.6450 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2080173 CODE: UCAP =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1079841513 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCAP Sequence No.: 279006 EQS News ID: 1752039 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 18, 2023 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)