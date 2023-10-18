Qualcomm Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Qualcomm:

3BL has named Qualcomm Incorporated to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

This year, Qualcomm ranked #1 in the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment industry, and #9 overall.

"For Qualcomm, corporate responsibility is part of everything we do.," said Angela Baker, VP of Corporate Responsibility and Chief Sustainability Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated. "From our daily operations to our stakeholder engagements, our commitment to corporate responsibility allows us to set goals that contribute to the long-term success of our business and our bottom line, while managing our social and environmental impacts. We are proud of this recognition from 3BL."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 184 ESG factors in seven pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

Using a methodology developed by 3BL, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies have the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost. Data and information used in the 2023 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking was collected between July 2022 to July 2023.

"Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade requires all companies to truly embed ESG issues into the core of their business," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL. "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions."

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize Qualcomm globally for its ethics, climate leadership and commitment to be an employer of choice. Qualcomm has collected the following U.S. and global awards:

Forbes, America's Best Employers for Diversity: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Forbes, World's Best Employers: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

Fortune, World's Most Admired Companies: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index: 2022, 2021

Newsweek, America's Greenest Companies: 2023

Newsweek, America's Most Responsible Companies: 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020

Newsweek, World's Most Trustworthy Companies: 2023

See full list of awards here:

For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 ranking and methodology visit: https://100best.3blmedia.com/

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 184 environmental, social and governance factors.

About 3BL

3BL's unrivaled distribution platforms and TriplePundit Brand Studio promote the environmental, social, governance (ESG) initiatives of leading companies, private equity firms, nonprofits and NGOs to a global audience. Learn more here.



About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution - including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more - to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. For more information, visit www.qualcomm.com.

