Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo and Nomadix Sign Strategic Distribution Agreement

Expanding Hospitality-Ready Telephony Solutions to Market

PHOENIX, AZ and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services, and ??Nomadix® Inc?., bringing connected experiences to life, today announced the signing of a strategic distribution agreement.

This new partnership will combine Crexendo's more than 200 service provider partners with the expertise and solutions from Nomadix, including PMS integration - a module of its portfolio of internet gateways, to equip service providers with powerful joint offerings for hotels and guests that meet the stringent requirements of the hospitality telephony market. Crexendo partners will also be able to offer Nomadix Alerts, Nomadix Networks, and other complementary hospitality technology products to customers.

"Crexendo continues to execute on its diversified growth strategy, and our strategic partnership with Nomadix should substantially increase our reach and allow us to effectively expand into the hospitality market," said Jeff Korn, CEO of Crexendo. "This is a very exciting opportunity for Crexendo; I am convinced our joint integration will provide new value and opportunities to our partners and customers."

"At Nomadix, we take a better together approach to our product development, support and partnerships. As part of our new distribution partnership, our industry standard internet gateways and PMS integration, combined with Crexendo's vastly adopted telephony platform that supports over 3.5 million users, will create quality, cost-effective experiences for hotel customers," said Speleos Dravillas, Chief Revenue Officer at Nomadix.

Nomadix also recently exhibited and demonstrated its suite of hospitality solutions at the Crexendo User Group Meeting, A NetSapiens Platform Event, on October 16-19, 2023.

For more information, visit www.nomadix.com and/or www.crexendo.com

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three and a half million end users globally. To learn more about Crexendo, visit www.crexendo.com.

About Nomadix

Nomadix brings connected experiences to life. For over 25 years, Nomadix has been a trusted vendor to the world's largest brands, delivering powerful and personalized connectivity and digital engagement solutions designed with real people in mind. Providing the backbone of visitor-based networks and managed Wi-Fi to properties and venues of any size in over 150 countries, Nomadix enables companies to connect, manage and engage in ways that redefine their digital customer experiences, help them make better business decisions and increase customer lifetime value. For more information, visit nomadix.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe," "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate,' "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events including but not limited to Crexendo®(i) continuing to execute on its diversified growth strategy; (ii) believing the strategic partnership with Nomadix should substantially increase its reach and allow it to effectively expand into the hospitality market; (iii) believing this is a very exciting opportunity for the Company and that the joint integration will provide new value and opportunities to partners and customers and (iv) believing that with the Company's vastly adopted telephony platform that supports over 3.5 million users the partnership will create quality, cost-effective experiences for hotel customers.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

