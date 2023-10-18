Dealer Venom is Now AutoGO

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Dealer Venom, a renowned name in the automotive technology sector, is excited to announce its transformation into AutoGO. This rebranding represents a significant milestone in the company's journey and reflects its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for the automotive industry. The decision to rebrand comes after six years of innovative work in the sector, cementing AutoGO's position as a leader in the field.

AutoGO, formerly known as Dealer Venom, was established in 2017 and has since made remarkable strides in the automotive technology industry. Over the years, the company has grown to become a Toyota-approved partner in 2019. As part of this growth, AutoGO has expanded its reach to providing services and solutions to franchise dealers working with a wide range of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), including Kia, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Honda, Nissan, Stellantis, GM, Hyundai, Ford, and Volkswagen. It also serves numerous dealer groups and standalone pre-owned dealers.

The company's comprehensive suite of services includes the Nexus Automotive Website Platform, Reach Dynamic Digital Advertising, Rooftop Reputation Management, Boost SEO, and Connect Analytics & Reporting. AutoGO is dedicated to utilizing cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to map the customer journey, providing dealers with insights into customer behavior, which can be leveraged to optimize their operations.

What sets AutoGO apart is its commitment to innovation and its focus on creating technology that empowers dealers to succeed. The company leads the automotive technology sector with its truly scalable, cloud-powered platform, delivering the most advanced products that seamlessly integrate to create an exceptional online showroom for its clients, making it easier than ever to sell cars.

"AutoGO is more than a name change; it's a reflection of our dedication to providing the most advanced, disruptive, and cohesive technology solutions to our partners in the automotive industry," said Joud Mansour, founder and Chief Executive Officer of AutoGO. "We are life-long learners, team players, and innovators, and our new brand, AutoGO, represents our commitment to constantly evolve and adapt to the ever-changing needs of our industry."

As Cameron Hassanzadeh, Chief Operating Officer of AutoGO, added, "This change marks a transformative moment for our company as we evolve from Dealer Venom to AutoGO, a change that not only reflects our own evolution but also signals our deeper investment in the future of automotive retail and user experience. With the advent of cutting-edge AI technologies, we're undertaking state-of-the-art projects that reinforce our unwavering commitment to our partners. AutoGO isn't just a new name; it's our promise to navigate the complexities of this new era, driving forward with more intelligent solutions, enhancing partner success, and redefining the journey toward automotive excellence."

At AutoGO, the company looks forward to continuing its mission of transforming the automotive industry with state-of-the-art technologies and a customer-centric approach. The rebranding is a clear signal that AutoGO is ready to embrace the future and drive innovation in the automotive sector.

For more information about AutoGO and its services, please visit www.autogo.ai.

Joud Mansour

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

joud@autogo.ai

