Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: The Door, a Subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment), Marks Eight Consecutive Years Representing the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / The Door, a prominent consumer and hospitality creative marketing agency and subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), celebrates its ongoing partnership in executing media strategy for the FOOD NETWORK NEW YORK CITY WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE , now in its 16th year. This marked the eighth consecutive year that The Door has played an integral role in the festival's success.

The festival, a highly anticipated event, attracted tens of thousands of enthusiastic attendees last weekend who indulged in more than 80 extraordinary events throughout the city. These included walk-around tastings, late-night soirées, and exclusive dinner experiences featuring world-renowned chefs. Beyond the epicurean delights, the festival maintains its commitment to raising awareness for God's Love We Deliver, New York City's preeminent provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition counseling for individuals living with severe illnesses.

This year's NYCWFF featured an impressive roster of The Door's clients, including TV personality Rachael Ray , who presided over the festival's celebrated Burger Bash , sponsored by fourth-generation celebrity butcher and meat purveyor, Pat LaFrieda. Notable clients Luann de Lesseps of "Real Housewives of New York City" and Eric Sedeño , known as @ricotaquito , served as distinguished judges for the Burger Bash.

City Pickle, a client of The Door and recently recognized as "the startup powering New York's pickleball craze" by Crain's New York , hosted a Celebrity Chef Pickleball Tournament, triumphantly won by chef / restaurateur Spike Mendelsohn and PLNT Burger Marketing Director Jonah Goldman.

Tacos & Tequila featured special appearances by actors Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston , the creators of Dos Hombres tequila, a client of The Door's digital marketing team.

The Door also introduced The Industry Table initiative (created by Michelin-starred chef John Fraser) to the Festival. The Industry Table launched in March 2023 offering restaurant workers the opportunity to dine at chef Fraser's restaurants nationwide at cost. This is the first festival to partner with The Industry Table; a ticket discount of 50% was offered for people to attend rare chef collaboration dinners from top chefs like Daniel Boulud , Alain Allegretti , Markus Glocker , Jet Tila and more.

Other Door clientele included acclaimed American chef, cookbook author, and food blogger Molly Yeh, Roberto Santibañez of Fonda restaurant, heralded chef / restaurateur John Fraser, Chef Chai Trivedi of Hidden Leaf, the all-female team from the acclaimed Musket Room , and Goshen Kimchi , all contributing to the festival's diverse lineup.

Always a combination of music and food - along with chefs like Martha Stewart, Ayesha Nurdjaja, Michael Symon, Stephanie Izard, Marcus Samuelsson, Chintan Pandya and JJ Johnson - the weekend concluded with an enthusiastic crowd celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip hop at the BACARDI presents JJ Johnson's "The Cookout: Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary Celebration." The event featured DJ CASSIDY , Rev-Run , Ice-T , Angela Yee , Tamron Hall , and DJ MICK , ensuring the festival's grand finale was nothing short of spectacular.

About The Door

Founded in 2008 by industry veterans Lois Najarian O'Neill and Charlie Dougiello, The Door is an integrated marketing and PR agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, The Digital Dept. complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Special Projects, Dolphin's most recent acquisition, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients across the media, entertainment and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com .

