Gebrüder Weiss Expands Import Services Between Mexico and the United States

The new location in the border city of Laredo, Texas, provides strategic access for booming Mexico/U.S. trade route

WOOD DALE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / Gebrüder Weiss, an international transport and logistics company, has established a new office and warehouse in Laredo, Texas, the largest inland port in North America, which is located approximately 7 km (4.3 miles) from the World Trade Crossing International Bridge. The branch is part of Gebrüder Weiss USA's nationwide expansion, which includes a strategic focus on optimizing regional trade hubs for increased efficiency and providing additional access points for customers. Gebrüder Weiss Laredo will offer road, air, and sea logistics services - including warehousing, and brokerage operations - further enhancing Gebrüder Weiss USA's footprint along the Southern border.

New Laredo, Texas, Branch Office and Warehouse for Gebrüder Weiss

The Gebrüder Weiss team in Laredo: Javier Estrada (Warehouse Supervisor), Julissa Vela (Customer Service Rep), Esmeralda Garza (Branch Manager Laredo), Ivan Contreras (MX Brokerage Operations), Sergio Samaniego (Warehouse)

Global demand for nearshoring has led to significant geographic shifts in manufacturing and distribution. In 2022 alone, trade between the U.S. and Mexico was valued at a record-breaking $779.3 billion. Laredo has become a focal point in the critical Mexico/U.S. trade route and facilitates 40% of all trade between the two countries. This volume translated to 5.5 million trucks passing through the border town in 2022, moving about $800 million worth of products on a daily basis.

"We're delighted to open the doors to our new Laredo location, which is uniquely positioned to streamline North American trade and expand the gateway to the U.S. and Mexico from Latin America and Asia," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss North America.

"Nearshoring has been called a trend, but our strategy provides geographic advantages to our customers that will stand the test of time," added McCullough.

The 16,200-square-foot Gebrüder Weiss Laredo warehouse is located at 14410 Industry Avenue. It includes a cross-dock warehouse to handle both Northbound and Southbound cargo and support for the 15,000 commercial trucks crossing the border each day. The warehouse is hazmat-certified and will process bonded and general cargo, and features a Mexican customs brokerage for import/export and U.S. customs brokerage for import/export, customs clearance, and in-bond freight.

