OneMeta AI: OneMeta Inc. Announces Alessandro Balzarelli, Customer Innovation Strategy Director, Microsoft Industry Solutions has Agreed to Expand his Advisory Role with OneMeta Inc.

OneMeta Inc. announced today that Alessandro Balzarelli will continue as an advisor for a two-year term and will expand his strategic advisory relationship with OneMeta.

Saul Leal, CEO, stated, "Alessandro has been with Microsoft for over 26 years and during this past year he has become a highly valued advisor to us. We trust his insights and analysis for our product development and their positioning in the marketplace. We value his experience and are thrilled that he has agreed to not just stay on the advisory board but has accepted additional responsibility as we begin our sales and marketing of our products during the remainder of 2023 and in 2024. He will help us as we build our products and relationship with Microsoft."

Saul, continued "Alessandro brings many years of worldwide experience in taking new innovated technologies and introducing them to real world markets. We feel his experience and advice will continue to expand our existing technology and soon to be announced next generation real time simultaneous translation and transcription products to faster worldwide acceptance. It's rare that someone with Alessandro's resume agrees to work with a young company with world changing technology."

Alessandro Balzarelli, stated, ""I have been directly involved with OneMeta and their translation and transcription products during the past year. I do not know of anyone with such superior technology, products, and services that is so disruptive, in a positive way, to worldwide communication. OneMeta's use of artificial intelligence to help remove language barriers and being more productive is astounding. I'm glad to see how the Microsoft for Startups program is helping a company like OneMeta to innovate and grow fast in the market and I really look forward to jointly working with OneMeta's leadership for the foreseeable future."

About OneMeta Inc.: We Create a More Understanding World

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on breaking down the communication challenges of a world with over 7,100 languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing (NLP) architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools (AI) and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 150 languages.

OneMeta Inc.: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.

