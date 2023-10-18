Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed K STADIUM (KSTA) on October 18, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KSTA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





K STADIUM (KSTA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/184414_de09f7f2248b4bb5_001full.jpg

K STADIUM (KSTA) is a Crypto DAO VC platform that has the goal of giving individual investors the same power and profit opportunities as VCs.

Introducing K STADIUM

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of K STADIUM (KSTA), a Crypto DAO VC Platform blockchain project that is revolutionizing decentralized investing to individual investors. At its core, K STADIUM allows retail investors to enter the realm of the VC. Through K STADIUM, individual investors can participate in SeedRound investments in promising blockchain projects with the same potential opportunity for returns as VCs. K STADIUM offers DeFi services through its own DEX (i.e. Atheneswap) that allows network participants to Swap, Single/Pair Staking, and Liquidity of project tokens received, and also allows users to potentially maximize asset flexibility through 'flux,' a liquidity solution service.

One of the standout features of K STADIUM is its unique governance model that actively involves the user community in the decision-making process. Through a new consensus algorithm called DPoI (i.e. Delegated Proof of Investment), K STADIUM allows users to participate in project investment proposals, decisions, and platform policies. To facilitate contributions and distribution within this ecosystem, K STADIUM is introducing a token system consisting of two tokens: KSTA (Key Currency) and SOP (Governance Token).

K STADIUM's investment in projects includes a commitment to 'on-chain the KSTADIUM ecosystem of the invested project.' This means that the K STADIUM ecosystem can expand into a wide range of product categories, including DeFi services, games, metaverses, NFT platforms, and more. By leveraging the MDL (i.e. Medium Distributed Ledger), K STADIUM aims to provide an internet-like user experience characterized by high performance and low fees, paving the way for blockchain adoption beyond traditional limitations. This ambitious roadmap is poised to position K STADIUM as a dynamic player in the blockchain space, opening up new possibilities for investors, developers, and on-chain DApp users.

In the world of cryptocurrency, K STADIUM represents a unique opportunity for participants to engage in governance and contribute to the potential growth of a forward-thinking ecosystem. With a commitment to privacy and data security, K STADIUM ensures that its users' interests are safeguarded. As K STADIUM continues to evolve and expand its offerings, it stands as a testament to the transformative power of blockchain technology and the potential for a more decentralized, inclusive future.

About KSTA Token

KSTA is a primary currency on the DAO VC platform 'K STADIUM,' enabling users to invest in the seed rounds of promising projects and aims to have users earn returns similar to those in traditional venture capital.

Based on KSTA, KSTA has a total supply of 3.5 billion (i.e. 3,500,000,000). The token distribution is as follows: 40% for Token Sales, 13% for Eco System Fund, 20% for Marketing, 10% for Strategic Partners, 4% for Business Development, 3% for Advisors, and 10% for the Team. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on October 18, 2023. Investors who are interested in KSTA can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about KSTA Token:

Official Website: https://kstadium.io/

Explorer: https://explorer.kstadium.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KStadium_Offl

Medium: https://medium.com/@KSTADIUM_Offl

Telegram: https://t.me/K_STADIUM_Official

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/kstadium-offl

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kstadium_official

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184414