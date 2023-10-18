Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 18, 2023) - Coho Collective Kitchens Inc. (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company") is delighted to announce significant progress with the signing of agreements for two new Purebread locations on West 4th Avenue and the University of British Columbia. These locations strategically position the brand in bustling, high-traffic areas, reflecting Coho's steadfast commitment to exceptional growth and expanded customer reach.

"Coho's unwavering commitment to Purebread's growth is a cornerstone of our vision," stated Andrew Barnes, CEO. "We are dedicated to expanding this beloved brand with careful consideration and a strategic approach. Collaborating with top-tier teams to discern ideal locations aligning with our growth vision is a testament to this dedication. These two new locations place us strategically in two of Canada's premier retail markets-Kitsilano and UBC-allowing us to respond effectively to the burgeoning demand from consumers and retailers."

The West 4th location, situated at 1864 W 4th Ave, resides within Kitsilano-a vibrant community known for its Michelin-star restaurants, luxury fashion boutiques, Lululemon's flagship store, and exotic car dealerships. The addition of the Purebread location complements this neighborhood seamlessly, reinforcing the brand's presence in a consistently robust retail sales area.

The upcoming UBC Location, set at 5955 University Boulevard and scheduled to open in September 2025, will be established in partnership with UBC Properties Investments Ltd. This venture aligns with the construction of the $180M Gateway Building, a six-storey, 267,000-square-foot mass timber structure designed to stand as an iconic and welcoming space for students, faculty, and visitors. Purebread will be a key anchor tenant, further symbolizing our commitment to strategic growth and alignment with unique, community-centric developments.

In line with Coho's dedication to transparency and the celebration of successful milestones, we are pleased to announce the release of a new deck available on our website, www.cohocollectivekitchens.com. This deck showcases our robust summer performance at Coho and Purebread, underlining our growth trajectory and setting the stage for the promising future of our brands. We invite all stakeholders to visit our website and explore the insights provided in this informative presentation.

About Coho Collective Kitchens Inc.

Coho is a growing player in commercial real estate and food technology, operating fast casual restaurants and shared-kitchen facilities. As Canada's largest shared-kitchen company, Coho is expanding its presence and services. Through their combined efforts, Coho and Purebread strive to positively impact the communities in which they operate.

