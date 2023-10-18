John Galt Solutions to Sponsor and Participate in the 2023 Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in Europe

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster, today announced its sponsorship and participation in the inaugural Gartner Supply Chain Planning Summit in Europe, taking place on October 30th and 31st, in London, United Kingdom.

As supply chain challenges continue to mount, with network complexity, demand volatility, and supply disruptions showing no signs of abating, the need for sharper visibility, faster decision-making, and sustainable business outcomes has never been more critical.

John Galt Solutions' team of experts will be on hand at the event to engage with attendees and showcase the power of its supply chain planning software to connect and orchestrate the end-to-end supply chain. The Atlas Planning Platform, a highly intuitive and flexible SaaS solution, drives intelligent and agile digital supply chains, accelerating digital transformation across demand planning, inventory and supply planning, collaborative S&OP, and beyond - empowering companies to make smarter, faster, and more confident supply chain decisions.

John Galt Solutions encourages supply chain leaders to take a significant step towards optimizing their supply chains by connecting with its team at booth 214 during the event and explore innovative ways to drive supply chain transformation to power growth.

About John Galt Solutions

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce costs, and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Atlas Planning, a SaaS-based platform, transforms S&OP processes; demand, inventory, and replenishment; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit johngalt.com.

