ACCESSWIRE Offers Three Helpful Tips to Improve Brand's Media Pitching Skills

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, understands that media pitching is a key component to successful press release distribution.

A media pitch is a concise email (it can also be a phone call or direct message) that's written for the media. The goal is to capture the media's attention, so they use a brand's story and create one of their own.

"Media pitching gives newsworthy press releases more chances to expand their reach and that's why it's important for companies to refine their media pitching skills to put themselves in a position to succeed," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

ACCESSWIRE shares three main components of an effective media pitch. They include:

Subject Line - The subject line of a media pitch is the first thing a journalist will read. Make it short. Make it memorable. Make them want to open your email.

Timing - Avoid sending emails late Friday afternoon and on the weekends.

Journalist-focused - Focus on the journalist and their audience. By doing this, brands can create a pitch that's for journalists and not outwardly self-serving.

"Crafting a media pitch that stands out in a journalist's inbox takes skill and practice and that's why we shared these three tips to get started," added Hammers.

To learn the basics of media pitching and the basics, visit accesswire.com

