ACCESSWIRE
18.10.2023 | 16:02
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team Announces Presenting Company Line Up for the Virtual Investor "Ask the CEO" Conference Being Held October 24-25, 2023

- Live video webcast interactive Q&A with participating companies -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2023 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor "Ask the CEO" Conference, October 24-25, 2023.

The "Ask the CEO" conference is intended to provide the investment community with access to ask their questions directly to management of participating companies. Investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the event through the Q&A Submission links below. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

To access all Virtual Investor events, visit www.virtualinvestorco.com.

The schedule for the "Ask the CEO" event is as follows:

Tuesday, October 24, 2023

  • 10:00 AM ET: Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB:EVFM)
    • Submit a question
    • Webcast
  • 11:00 AM ET: GRI Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:GRI)
    • Submit a question
    • Webcast
  • 12:00 AM ET: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:MBRX)
    • Submit a question
    • Webcast
  • 1:00 PM ET: Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:XBIO)
    • Submit a question
    • Webcast
  • 2:00 PM ET: American Resources Corporation (Nasdaq:AREC)
    • Submit a question
    • Webcast
  • 3:00 PM ET: Exxel Pharma (Private)
    • Submit a question
    • Webcast
  • 4:00 PM ET: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:CNSP)
    • Submit a question
    • Webcast

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

  • 10:00 AM ET: Aeterna Zentaris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AEZS; TSX:AEZS)
    • Submit a question
    • Webcast
  • 12:00 PM ET:enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO)
    • Submit a question
    • Webcast
  • 1:00 PM ET: iTolerance, Inc. (Private)
    • Submit a question
    • Webcast
  • 2:00 PM ET: Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:PALI)
    • Submit a question
    • Webcast
  • 3:00 PM ET: Adolore BioTherapeutics, Inc. (Private)
    • Submit a question
    • Webcast

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (833) 475-8247
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/793977/jtc-team-announces-presenting-company-line-up-for-the-virtual-investor-ask-the-ceo-conference-being-held-october-24-25-2023

